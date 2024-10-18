Some Historic Cornwall Liveries

Good news! Recently most of Cornwall’s historic newspapers that were associated with the Standard-Freeholder were released on the newspapers.com subscription website. And the searchability (OCR) is fairly decent. Those who are already accustomed to performing strategic searches by pouring over newspaper microfilm, page by tedious page, are now able to fly through these digital editions.

One of my recent searches was for “liveries”. Livery may seem like an old-fashioned word, yet it’s still very much in use. Historically we read of liveries as places which rented the use of horses and buggies, not unlike the operation of modern-day car rental agencies.

Among Cornwall’s historic livery stock, not surprisingly we find several in close proximity to downtown hotels. In April of 1889, we find J.M. McDonald looking to sell his livery business at Pitt Street’s Ottawa Hotel. W.H. Dunkin was another who operated a livery behind the Ottawa Hotel. Pitt Street’s Rossmore Hotel was serviced by the nearby Cornwall Livery Stables, located behind the Standard Block on Second Street, west of Pitt. In 1896, the service was considered so essential that the Rossmore advertised: “Hacks and Livery to order and every modern convenience.” Hacks were drivers of such rigs for those who preferred not to do the driving. Think of taxis or Uber.

Balmoral Boarding, Livery and Sale Stables were located first door east of the Balmoral Hotel on Second Street East at Pitt with Wm Spruhan as proprietor in 1903. In 1907 Ed. Warner purchased Archie Gardiner’s hack and livery business at that location. Keeping up with the times, in 1912, Warner branched into auto service and sales, establishing Warner’s Motor Sales.

In 1909, David Silmser’s Livery operated from the rear of the Snetsinger Block at what’s now the vacant lot at Pitt and First Street. Prior to the Snetsinger Block, a hotel occupied that site.

Cornwall also benefitted from boat liveries. Thomas Williams’ Boat Livery in Lorneville in 1883 advertised that boats could be leased by the hour, day or week. That same year Senecal & Govan, East Cornwall boat builders and proprietors of a boat livery, launched a branch livery in Upper Town. Their boat house was erected near the upper wharf, and drew a large number of boats.

During the late 1960s and early 1970s, we encounter the St. Lawrence Parks Commission calling for tenders for paddle boat liveries at Mille Roches and Woodlands picnic areas as well as at Charlottenburgh and Glengarry Parks. In 1980 the City of Cornwall called for tenders for a paddle boat livery at Guindon Park; no tenders were forthcoming.

