Some people go, some come

Did you know that last week, the Cornwall Square maintenance team said farewell to Terry, who had been working on the day shift with Supervisor Duncan for several months but decided that he would like to explore a different career path? We all wish him nothing but success and happiness in his new job. As the old saying goes, “One door closes and another one opens.” After a brief job posting period on local job boards, notably the “Choose Cornwall” site, numerous applicants responded, key applicants were interviewed and this past Saturday, the Cornwall Square maintenance team welcomed a new member, Marc, who brings with him a vast janitorial experience that The Square and all its customers will benefit from going forward. Welcome, Marc.

As a bonus, Marc is both a Habs and Senators fan but in a crunch, the Habs win out.

Did you know that we now find ourselves in the month of March, a time of transition? The snow mass is shrinking, we plowed the parking garage, March Break is coming, and thousands will be flying over and around the USA to warm destinations with great beaches, plenty of rest and a chance to learn or practise one’s mastery of the Spanish language.

March is also the “Green” month with both St. Patrick’s Day on the 17th and the Cornwall Square Spring Sidewalk Sale from March 15 to 23, when customers can save some green here at The Square. March is also when we Spring Forward into Daylight Savings Time in the wee hours of March 9. Can the tulips be far behind, as predicted by several furry rodents back at the beginning of February?

Did you know that we have seen a rise in people’s lack of civility, lack of trust and respect along with a rise in the use of unfounded statements based on questionable or non-existent facts and in some cases outright fabrications to promote their own agenda as opposed to relying on real facts that may support a different and truthful narrative? One wonders where that behaviour comes from.

Did you know that more than ever, our tag line below is super relevant?

