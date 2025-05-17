Something for the birds

I’ve found just about everything on my van’s windshield: frost in December; ice in January, snow in February; bird droppings in March; insects in April. I’m sure you have too.

However, I think I’m one ahead of you with this one: a bird on my windshield. I was doing some ship-watching at the Iroquois Lock and checking out the ospreys on their nest. From a distance, I noticed something odd resting against the windshield of my van. Getting closer, I realized it wasn’t a pigeon, nor a crow. It was a plump chicken! It wasn’t a Rhode Island Red, nor a Barred Rock or a Leghorn. It was a Crochet!

That certainly was a first for me. Its colouring was two tone blue and white, with a yellow beak and a brilliant red comb. Then I saw the note: “I’m not lost, just alone. If I’ve made you smile, please take me home.” That I did.

A bit of research revealed that she (or he) came from Random Act of Crochet Kindness Canada. These folks seek to bring a smile to complete strangers by randomly depositing humorous and delightful crocheted gifts onto peoples’ vehicles. Little notes of chicken wisdom give the recipient something to smile about and to act upon, such as, “Hatch good ideas – Start from scratch – Stick together – Know when to fly the coop – Look after your brood – Don’t let life ruffle your feathers…”

So you don’t crochet. Here’s five starter ideas. How about mowing the widow’s lawn? Use your fix-it skills to change the flat tire on that little boy’s bike. Take your neighbour’s empty recycling bins into his back yard. A tray of home-cooked butter tarts would make that family of five down the street absolutely delighted. Get up early enough to scrape the ice and snow off the windshield of the guy who rushes off to work at 7 a.m.

After you’ve done all those good deeds, you could learn to crochet chickens.