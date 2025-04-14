South Glengarry updates

Hey there, South Glengarry! A lot is going on in the Township this spring.

First up, is the Cairn Island Interpretation Site project. The consultation sessions have wrapped up, but there’s still time to share your thoughts. The project team is accepting comments until April 18th. You can send your feedback to cairn.island@avaanz.ca or visit www.southglengarry.com/cairn to learn more about the project.

Throughout April and May, Council will be looking for feedback and public opinion on the potential use of clear (transparent) plastic bags for municipal waste collection, replacing traditional opaque (black) bags. We’re hosting two Community Consultation sessions followed by a question-and-answer period:

April 24, 2025, at Tartan Hall, Williamstown, starting at 5:30pm

May 1, 2025, at Martintown Community Centre, starting at 2:30pm

If you can’t make it, you can still share your thoughts and take the survey available at www.southglengarry.com/clearbags

While we’re on the topic of waste, a reminder to all residential property owners in South Glengarry that you’re entitled to 2 free entries to our local landfill sites to dispose of non-commercial, non-hazardous waste. Acceptable vehicles include vans, pickups, utility trailers, and private cars, although restrictions do apply. Please note that recyclables will not be accepted at the landfill as part of the free access days. More info can be found on our website.

Just a quick reminder, leaf and yard waste collection is coming up. Here are some guidelines to keep in mind:

Waste must be contained in paper bags or reusable containers

There’s no paper bag limit

Collection will be weekly from May 5, 2025 to November 7, 2025

No shrubs, large branches, or stumps will be collected

Small bundles (up to 4 feet in length and weighing no more than 50lbs) are acceptable

Please note that leaf and yard waste is not composted, the material goes directly into the landfill. We encourage you to mulch or mow your leaves on site if possible.

Also, mark your calendars for the special Large Item Collection happening on your regular collection day the week of May 26, 2025. This is your chance to get rid of those bulky items that don’t fit into regular garbage bags. Just remember the 2-bag limit for your regular waste will still apply.

Please note that due to the Easter Monday Holiday, waste collection will be delayed by one day the week of April 21st. Also, our landfill will be closed due to the holiday.

Last but not least, Summer Camp registration is now open! Secure your spot for the Boys & Girls summer camp happening at the Char-Lan Recreation Centre in Williamstown. Register with the Boys & Girls Club of Cornwall and get ready for a summer of fun and learning.