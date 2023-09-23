South Glengarry Updates

As the leaves begin to change and the air turns crisp, we’re delighted to welcome the beauty of fall to our community. Fall in our Township is not just about the stunning greenery; it’s a time of celebration, learning, and embracing the many wonderful aspects of our vibrant community.

Business & Community awards Gala: Thank you to all that joined us honouring the heartbeat of our Township! Our annual Business & Community Awards Gala was held on Saturday, September 9th, 2023. It was a night we recognize and celebrate the outstanding individuals, organizations and businesses that make our community thrive.

Students Returning to School: We’re excited to see young minds to return to the classroom, ready to embark on a new year of learning and growth. To our students, parents, and educators, we wish you a successful and fulfilling academic journey ahead. Remember, knowledge is the greatest gift you can give to yourself and our community.

Explore Our Amazing Trails/Parks this Fall: Fall is the perfect time to explore the natural wonders of our Township. Our trails/parks are adorned with brilliant colors of autumn, creating a picturesque backdrop for your outdoor adventures. Whether you’re a seasoned hiker or just looking for a leisurely stroll, our trails/parks have something for everyone. Take in the fresh air and immerse yourself in the beauty of our surroundings.

Community Spirit in Full Bloom: We are continually amazed by the strong sense of community that defines our Township. Your support, dedication, and involvement make this place truly exceptional. Let’s continue to nurture and grow in spirit, as it’s the essence of what makes South Glengarry a wonderful place to live and work.

As we transition into fall, let’s embrace the season with open hearts and gratitude for the unique gifts our community offers. Stay connected, and let’s make this autumn a memorable one!

Keep an eye on our website and social media channels for upcoming events such as Household Hazardous Waste Day on September 23rd, 2023 from 8am-12 noon at Smithfield Park in Lancaster and other upcoming community events, and more.