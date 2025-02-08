Spring Market is right around the corner

The Spring Market will be here before you know it and if you are thinking about selling your home, now is the time to start getting it ready. Here are some tips on how to prepare it for the market. The goal is to provide a welcoming space that allows buyers to envision themselves living in this home.

First impressions really do matter. Before listing, take the time to declutter and organize each room, closets included. Consider getting rid of the items that no longer serve you, pick a room in the basement and box up all of your extras to free up space in your home. You are going to be moving eventually anyway, this will just give you a head start. Decluttering is about more than just tidying up however, it is about creating a sense of space and openness, showing off the home’s best features. This gives the potential owner an idea of how their items may look in this space. When it is overly cluttered with your personal treasures, it’s hard for them to envision this as their own space.

Ensure kitchen and bathroom spaces dazzle by giving them a thorough cleaning. Clear off the countertops displaying the space that can be used. Show their true size. Wipe down the cupboards, scrub the grout lines and polish the fixtures. A sparkling kitchen and bathroom leave a lasting positive impression. Don’t forget to clean those windows, especially the sills, it shows pride of ownership.

Take care of any minor repairs before listing, such as fixing leaky faucets and touching up chipped paint. Addressing these issues shows buyers that your home is well maintained and gives them confidence in their decision-making.

Create a welcoming front entrance by painting the door and changing out the front door hardware. In the yard, clean up leaves and winter debris.

Remember, a buyer’s first impression starts when they first drive up to your home.

Good luck, it’s gearing up to be a great spring market!