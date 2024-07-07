Staging: Is it Design or Marketing? Both.

Home staging is more than just a pretty face…or couch in this case. Will it increase the value of your home? Absolutely. Most realtors will agree that staging your home helps to sell it for more money and faster than a home, that is not staged.

Home staging is intentional marketing. Most homebuyers will view a home online before deciding if they even want to go and see it. This is why it is a good decision to have a professional Home Stager come in and assist with the esthetics of your home. While a professional Photographer is skilled with the angles and lighting to display the best unique features of your home, Home Stagers know exactly what the buyers want to see and how to use the space to its best ability. Any good Home Stager is also up to date with the latest home décor trends, fashions and furnishings. It`s not just about the look of the items in place, it is the placement of furniture to garner a flow that is appealing. When a home has that fresh, clean, nice flow to it, a prospective buyer can then imagine what their furnishings in that space would look like edging them closer to purchasing the home if it`s positive.

It is important in today`s real estate market that you come out of the gate competitively and that first impression to the viewer online or in person be a strong one. Having a fast sale is beneficial all around. Staging is a lucrative marketing strategy and can give you an incredible rate of ROI. It`s a plan that can`t go wrong. If you are thinking about selling your home, reach out to an experienced real estate agent and they can put you in contact with a professional Home Stager.