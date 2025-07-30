Subway, Festive Season, Halloween

Seaway News

Did you know that the SUBWAY restaurant construction was completed with the Building Department and Health Department inspections being done last week? Can the SUBWAY store opening be far away? Look for the SUBWAY sign to light up, the front closure gate to rise and the friendly SUBWAY team to take your order. With the opening of the SUBWAY restaurant, the Cornwall Square FOOD HALL will be able to satisfy yet another food group.

Did you know that the Cornwall Square Festive Season program, yes that pre-Christmas period, is almost set in stone as several new seasonal tenants will be joining us come November 1, 2025, and the mall interior décor will add new features? Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be back with us on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Can you hear the music in the background? Speaking of music, we are planning additional live mini concerts with local and area performers during the 5-week Festive Season Program.

Did you know that Spirit Halloween will be back in Cornwall Square in September in the same location as the last 2 years, taking over the Square Marketplace space from mid-August until the first week of November? Kim and her team are getting ready for the moving in process as of this writing.

Did you know that The Ghost Walk for Charity will once again hold their October events here at Cornwall Square on the main floor of the former Sears store building? Mike Turcotte and his creative team are busy dreaming of new ways to make us giggle and scream as we make our way through the final product of their efforts. More details to follow as we get closer.

Just a reminder that Cornwall Square will be open on Monday August 4, 2025, Simcoe Day/Civic Holiday. Cornwall Square will operate on a Sunday Hours schedule on that Monday. Mall Hours will be from 11:00am to 5:00pm.

Shop Cornwall, shop indoors, shop The Square!