Subway getting closer, exotic cars, more cars at the Mall, new décor

Did you know that construction of the SUBWAY restaurant is getting closer. The franchisee’s contractor was on site this past Thursday and laid out the restaurant’s interior layout on the floor so that the Landlord would know where to core drill the floor slab for the drainpipes serving the space. The SUBWAY contractor advised that he was in the final stages of dealing with the City of Cornwall Building Department in getting his Building Permit for the restaurant’s construction.

Did you know that Cornwall Square has a display in the centre court area of the mall on the main level, 2 delectable European sports cars? These 2 muscle machines are worth a second look, and they are great eye candy. I was told by one of the exhibitors that customers may soon be able to enter a contest where the winner will have the use of one of the cars for 1 day. 1 day to drive slowly around town and be seen at the wheel or find some desolated country road and let the car do what it can do. The Ferrari and Lamborghini will be here at Cornwall Square for several more weeks promoting a few small local businesses and may soon be joined by other exotic vehicles. Stay tuned for more news on this event.

Did you know that Cornwall Square is hosting its annual “WINTER BLOWOUT SALE”, this year from Saturday January 18th to Sunday January 26th. “Come on down! PS: No special deals on sports cars.

Did you know that Cornwall Square will be the site of Riverside Chrysler’s Winter Remote Dealership starting on February 1, 2025. Riverside Chrysler will be located on the main level right beside the Laura Secord chocolate emporium with an array of vehicles and will also display a couple of vehicles in the common area mall between Cleo and Peoples. In the mood for a new set of wheels? If the Ferrari and Lamborghini are a touch out of your price range, then come and check out the Chrysler vehicles for sale after February 1, 2025, here at Cornwall Square.

Did you know that the Cornwall Square décor planning team has already had its first meeting to plan the 2025 Festive Season mall décor package. I can let you know that the existing Santa Scenery greeted its last visitor last December 24th. This year, Cornwall Square will introduce the third phase of its NEW Festive Season décor with a totally new “Santaville” scenery that will compliment the 2024 Urban Park scene created by the Cornwall Square décor team. In 2025 Cornwall Square will transition from old Victorian to modern quietly elegant and chic Festive décor. More news to come as we work our way to a new and exciting home for Santa here at the Square.

