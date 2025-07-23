Such a sweet smell, Sunrise Records soon, Corus CCH Radiothon

Seaway News

Did you know that fresh tar emits a sweet smell, a smell that wafts along with the breeze and cannot help but create a very distinctive aroma wherever it goes? As Milles Roches continues with their roof repair, there are times during the day that one can enjoy that sweet smell.

Did you know that the Cornwall Square passenger elevator is now up and running providing customers with greater ease of access between mall levels? Proper use of this amenity will ensure continuous availability.

Did you know that Sunrise Records is now setting up their store, having received their fixtures this past week? The Sunrise Records team is busy making everything just right for their store opening, which is projected for mid-August. It is heartwarming to hear and witness the positive reaction by local and area consumers eagerly awaiting the opening of this national retailer whose presence here at Cornwall Square will draw in people from all over the Eastern Ontario region and generate additional local business activity.

Did you know that behind the scenes preparations are underway for the Thursday August 21st Corus Caring Hearts CCH Radiothon being held all day in centre court on the main level of Cornwall Square? Banners are being checked, staging is being planned and supporting activities are being finalized. The most important component of this day is the donor community-that would be you! This event provides the greater Cornwall community with the opportunity to give back to this essential part of our community’s wellbeing. More details to come as we get closer to the actual day of the event.

Did you know that Cornwall Square will be open on Monday August 4, 2025, Simcoe Day/Civic Holiday? Cornwall Square will operate on a Sunday Hours schedule on that Monday. Mall Hours will be from 11:00am to 5:00pm.

Shop Cornwall, shop indoors, shop The Square!