Suitable adjectives

February 22, 2025
Dances With Words - Nick Wolochatiuk
If I were asked to provide a list of adjectives which would accurately describe a despicable person, here are some that come to mind.

Amoral, arrogant, boastful, bold, bombastic, coarse, despicable, disrespectful, ignorant, ill-informed, ill mannered, immoral, impulsive, insolent, opinionated, pompous, possessing limited vocabulary, rude, self-centered, self-obsessed, shameless, short-sighted, unfaithful to financial commitments, unfaithful to marital commitments, uninformed, unlearned, vain, vengeful, vulgar.

 

I’ll let you express your opinion as to who is this week’s person of concern is. The picture is a translation for the benefit of a family-oriented newspaper. (Photo by Nick Wolochatiuk)

 

I am not claiming that the above list of adjectives applies to any particular person, any of my relatives, former associates, employers or teachers, editor, any public figure in the fields of diplomacy, entertainment, government, industry, military or research, whether he or she be local, foreign or alien, living or dead, fictitious or real. The only hint I will offer as to the identity of this character: it’s not Mother Teresa, Mary Poppins, Johnny Appleseed, Santa Claus, Mahatma Gandhi or Queen Elizabeth II. All I can say is, “If the shoe fits, wear it!” whether you be Cinderella, or anyone you may know.

