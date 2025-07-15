Summer Fun at SDG Library

Seaway News

The SDG Library is your go-to destination for exciting programs and activities all summer long!

TD Summer Reading Club: The SDG Library kicked of TD Summer Reading Club on July 8, our biggest bilingual reading program for kids of all ages. Children can participate anytime, anywhere – at their local SDG Library Branch, at home, online, on the road, or wherever their summer takes them. The program runs from July 8 to August 21. Register at any SDG Library Branch or on our website – registration remains open throughout the program.

Teen “Shelf Care Summer”: Summer can be a whirlwind for teens with parties, outings, and summer jobs – so a little “Shelf Care” goes a long way! We’re inviting teens and young adults to join our “Shelf Care Summer” reading club, with a fun twist. Visit any SDG Library Branch to register and pick up a welcome pack filled with goodies and instructions. The program runs until August 29.

Museum and Park Passes: Did you know that with an SDG Library card you can borrow passes to some of the coolest museums, parks and historical treasures within Ottawa, Cornwall and SDG Counties? Visit the Museums page on our website for the full list of available passes – perfect for day trips and summer adventures!

Library of Things: Try something new this summer and borrow an item from the Library of Things. Explore musical instruments, boardgames, nature backpacks, Super Nintendos and more. We’re especially excited to introduce Kobo eReaders to the collection this month! These lightweight, portable devices give you access to thousands of eBooks from our digital collection – perfect for commutes, travel, or relaxing evenings at home. Visit our website to explore the full Library of Things collection.

Don’t forget – our Library Branches are great places to beat the heat! Visit any of our fifteen (15) branches for a quiet place to read, use the free Wi-Fi and computer stations, play games with friends, attend programs, and sign up for a Library card!