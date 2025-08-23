Summer Reflections from the MPP

NOLAN QUINN, MPP for Stormont, Dundas, & South Glengarry

As summer begins to wind down, I want to take a moment to reflect on what an incredible season it has been here in Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry. From major infrastructure and community investments to vibrant local events, it’s been a summer full of momentum and celebration across the region.

Since June, we’ve seen significant investments from our government that will have a lasting impact on our communities. The largest being the $82 million investment in the Parks of the St. Lawrence, including significant upgrades to Mille Roches Beach, enhancing both tourism and quality of life. In addition, through our government’s $200 million Community Sport and Recreation Infrastructure Fund, over $924,000 was invested in the Char-Lan Recreation Centre in Williamstown, and more than $477,000 in the Morrisburg Arena-supporting active, healthy lifestyles in our communities.

Progress was also made in affordable housing and healthcare services. In Morrisburg, the newly opened Morris Glen Court development was supported with nearly $1.7 million from Ontario’s Social Services Relief Fund and is now providing affordable housing for our community. In Akwesasne, the Onkwehón:we Midwives Collective (OMC) received $250,000 in funding-part of our government’s broader $1 million investment to strengthen Indigenous midwifery services across Ontario.

Protecting vulnerable members of our community is equally important. That’s why our government is investing $600,000 over three years to expand the Child Victim Witness Program in SDSG and Akwesasne.

Support for our local infrastructure was also announced, with our government investing up to $3 million to help the City of Cornwall reconstruct and realign Brookdale Avenue from Seventh to Ninth Street West.

Of course, no summer in SDSG would be complete without our incredible fairs, festivals, and community events. These gatherings showcase the heart and spirit of our region, and I want to take a moment to thank all the organizers, volunteers, and sponsors who make these events possible.

I hope everyone gets an opportunity to enjoy the last few weeks of summer with their family, and I wish you all a safe, enjoyable, and hopefully not too hectic back-to-school season.