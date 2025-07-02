Sunrise Records, Tunkas Fashion & CCH Radiothon

Did you know that Cornwall Square welcomes Sunrise Records to Cornwall, SDG and Akwesasne area?  Located on the main level of the mall next door to Laura Secord, Sunrise Records anticipates opening for business by the middle of August.  Over the next 6 weeks or so the Sunrise Records staff will be merchandising the store and creating the “Sunrise Experience” for the Cornwall and area community. 

Did you know that Tunkas Fashion have also taken possession of the former Maurices space, and their team will be, over the next few months, transforming the existing store into the formal wear boutique, party, prom, and evening dress hub as well as the bridal party go to shop in the Cornwall, SDG, Akwesasne and western Quebec area?  Hunting for that “just right” dress to impress?  Get ready to find it at Tunkas Fashion here at Cornwall Square.  Anticipating a mid-fall opening for business, you can keep track of the physical changes to the Tunkas Fashion store space as their team alters, decorates and merchandises their new store on the upper level of Cornwall Square near Urban Planet and Modern PrImItive.

Did you know that the CORUS CARES RADIOTHON is on the horizon for Thursday, August 21, 2025, in support of the Cornwall Community Hospital?  The full day fundraising event will be once again based at the Cornwall Square main level centre court area starting at 6:00am.  Cornwall Square is extremely proud to welcome the Corus team, the CCH team and the team of volunteers plus the Cornwall and area community members who make this day a success year after year.  More news to come as this signature event gets closer.  Time to reflect on what the Cornwall Community Hospital means to us as a community. 

IT IS HERE NOW! The Cornwall Square 2025 Summer Mega Sale, July 2 to July 13.  Check out the deals!

Shop Cornwall, shop indoors, shop The Square!

