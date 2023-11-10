As I write this week’s edition of Going on in Glengarry, I grow closer to my due date, not for my next column but for welcoming a new addition to our family. As we get closer to having our second baby, I’m so appreciative of not only getting to share the happenings around Glengarry with my family and neighbours, but I’m also grateful to live in such a community that’s becoming so family-focused and a place I’m happy to call home.

On Remembrance Day, please take a moment to honour our soldiers and veterans by wearing a poppy, observing a moment of silence, or attending a ceremony if you can. The Lancaster Legion has scheduled 2 services set for Saturday, November 11th at the Lancaster Cenotaph for 11am and Martintown Cenotaph for 2pm. The Alexandria Legion has also organized a Remembrance Day Ceremony at the Alexandria Cenotaph for Saturday at 11am. Lest We Forget.

The BGC Youth Program in Glengarry still has room in both their youth (ages 6-12, Mondays and Wednesdays) and teen (ages 13-18, Tuesdays and Thursdays) drop-in programs offered at Island Park in Alexandria. The program offers a safe, welcoming place for kids to come after school, make friends, and participate in engaging activities that “encourage learning and discovery, health and well-being, physical literacy, creative expression, leadership development, and a positive connection to community,” according to the BGC Glengarry website. Taking one look at their upcoming calendar of events and you will see exactly what they mean. With such events planned like cooking banana caterpillars, tie dye night and game night for youth and melted crayon art, pizza cooking, dream board, and tower building competitions for teens, it’s sure to offer something fun and intriguing for every interest. For more information, or to register, visit the BGC Cornwall/SDG website and find the Glengarry location under their “Programs” tab.

Need an excuse to order out for supper tonight? From November 1st to the 30th, The North Glengarry restaurant will be partnering with Journée de la femme / Women’s Day Alexandria to raise money for the Glengarry Memorial Hospital. The restaurant will be donating $1.00 from every pizza purchased at regular price to Journée de la femme which is currently raising money to purchase equipment for patient care at the Glengarry Memorial Hospital.

Time for some Township Talk – Join the Township of South Glengarry tonight at the Lancaster Legion from 5pm – 7pm for the Cairnview Park Public Consultation. The Township will be providing information regarding the existing conditions along with opportunities and constraints regarding the current concept plan project for Cairnview Park located at the end of Monument Way in Lancaster. Participants will be able to provide input towards the future of the parkland and, following the session, additional consultation will be available online for residents at the Township of South Glengarry website.

The Township of North Glengarry is reminding residents that winter parking hours will come into effect next Wednesday, November 15th, 2023 and will be enforced until April 15th, 2024. The hours of winter parking have recently changed and are now from 11pm – 7am, with updated signage currently being installed. Overnight parking is permitted in Township parking lots with a winter parking permit, to obtain a permit, please contact the Township of North Glengarry office at 613-525-1110.

Looking to get some Christmas shopping out of the way? Some amazing shop local events are coming up in Glengarry that I know you’ll want to mark you calendar for. I’ll be the first to admit it, sometimes it can be difficult not to shop online or travel to a big-box store over the holidays, especially when Glengarry can sometimes pose difficulties in finding that one “hot list” item on your list due to price point or distance, but when you shop local for a portion, or even all your holiday shopping, it not only opens the door to discovering a gift that is unique and one-of-a-kind, it also helps to put money back into our community. That is, into the hands of local businesses, our neighbours, our community, and helps to sustain our local economy. So be sure to check out these great town-wide events:

Over in the North, one of Alexandria’s new favourite shop local events of the season is just around the corner! Coming back for it’s third year, “Baby, Please Come Home” will come to Alexandria town on Thursday, November 23rd from 4pm – 10pm. In the South, the Township of South Glengarry will be hosting their annual shop local initiative on November 24th and 25th with a “Plaid Friday” Shopping event. This local event invites shoppers to get a head start on their Christmas lists while discovering amazing gifts, special sales, and the chance to win prizes in South Glengarry.

Life can be unpredictable, as any family can attest to. Schedules get busy, kids bring home every bug imaginable, everything is too expensive, and just like the first snow, you never know when a new baby might arrive, but no matter what, I hope home in Glengarry always feels like home to you. Have a great week Glengarry!