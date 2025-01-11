January marks a huge milestone for Aultsville Theatre with the return of The Aultsville Filmfest January 24-26th! As we mark the return of our signature fundraiser, we are pleased to have partnered with the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) Film Circuit to bring this year’s event to Cornwall audiences.

Thanks to the hard work of our planning committee the countdown is on to our red-carpet opening night reception on Friday, January 24. The event will offer the chance for guests to dress up and walk the red carpet, posing for photos in front of our media wall just like the stars at TIFF. Cocktails, and light snacks will be available during the reception beginning at 6:30pm until the screening begins at 8:00pm. Tickets for opening night are available for $40.00 (+ fees) and must be purchased in advance.

The films chosen for this year’s event will focus on our unofficial theme of TRUCE (Tolerance, Respect, Understanding, Compassion, and Empathy) showcasing films that touch on social issues that impact our community.

Screening times film details are:

Beans (2020) – Friday, January 24 at 8:00pm (Single tickets include opening night reception and screening for $40.00+fees).

Close to you (2023) – Saturday, January 25at 2:00pm (Single Tickets $15.00+ fees).

The Queen of My Dreams (2023) – Saturday, January 25at 7:30pm (Single Tickets $15.00+ fees).

Ru (2023) – Sunday January 26at 2:00pm. Please note this film is presented in French with English subtitles (Single Tickets $15.00+ fees).

Tickets and weekend passes are available through our website or at City of Cornwall Box Office Locations The weekend pass is $75.00+fees and include the opening night reception as well as all films.

This event would not be possible without the support of our community including our event sponsors including Wills Transfer, ACFO SDG, and Jennifer & Andrew Francis of World Financial Group.