The best mother ever

Did you know that after all those Easter goodies, it is time to revisit one’s wardrobe? The Spring and Summer styles are out. Come and check out the colourful new fashions at Urban Planet, Eclipse, Cleo, Northern Reflections, Warehouse One, Fairweather, Urban Wear and Global Trading. Many of the stores have deals up to 50% off.

Did you know that the Focus Art 2025 Spring Exhibition welcomed over 1,000 visitors during their two-week period? Several paintings were sold, and as one who strolled through the exhibition, the caliber of the artwork was excellent.

Did you know that the Different Abilities store on the main level offers an eclectic collection of products, many of which are created at the back of the facility by a talented group of individuals? Helen and her dedicated group add a special touch to the Cornwall Square family of retailers. Come and take a look!

Did you know that the BIHE Granite showroom, located next to Coles on the upper level, is in the midst of setting up their store that will focus on kitchen and bathroom renovations? Stay tuned for their opening date.

Did you know that Cornwall Square, as part of its Mother’s Day promotion is holding a contest asking participants to write and submit an essay of 100 words or less on “Why my Mom is the Best Mom Ever because….”? Entries can be submitted into the “Mom’ s Mailbox” which is part of the Mother’s Day display at the mall’s centre court on the main level between May 3 and 11. Prizes for the top three entries will be awarded May 12.

Did you know that Little Dove’s Mother’s Day Market will take place here at Cornwall Square in the main level common area space next to centre court and the Mother’s Day display and photo op?

Just a reminder, “Cornwall Motor Speedway Days” at Cornwall Square this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

SHOP CORNWALL, SHOP INDOORS, SHOP THE SQUARE