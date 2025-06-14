The fifth category of dog

June 14, 2025 at 14 h 00 min
PERFECT! - Keesha had another quality: she shed only once a year (January 1- December 31). (Photo : by Nick Wolochatiuk)

Nick Wolochatiuk

As promised last week, here’s the fifth class of dog. It’s called ‘Perfect’. Keesha, my American Eskimo miniature companion from 1998-2010, is an ideal example of it. In 2005, I became closest to her during our 76-dayVancouver to St. John’s bicycling and hitchhiking adventure.

Have you ever been on a coast-to-coast trip with a companion who never complainedabout the food, accommodations, weather or itinerary? A companion who never got restless, bored, worried or fatigued? On that trip, and during every other day we had ever been together, both she and I were completely satisfied with each other’s company.

It was thumb-out to get from one destination to another. You are asking, “If you were hitchhiking, why did you bring a bicycle along with you?” Picture this: a guy is standing on the shoulder of the road, a loaded bicycle at his side. Wouldn’t that make you curious? “Is your bike broken? Got a flat tire? Are you lost? Exhausted?”

That bike was my iron Sherpa. It carried everything when I pedalled through towns, cities and villages: sleeping bag, water, some food, and Keesha comfortably gazing out from her screened, soft sponge-bottomed cage at the back. No tent, no cooking equipment, no cell phone, no GPS.

Now you are asking, “If you were hitchhiking, why did you bring a dog along with you?” Picture this: a guy is standing on the shoulder of the road, a cute little white dog alertly standing at his side. That made many drivers not only curious but compassionate. Twelve different women, of all ages, picked us up. One confessed, I just couldn’t let a cute little thing like that stand in the rain.” Others even provided us with overnight accommodations!

One explained, “If you were a just-escaped dangerous criminal, you wouldn’t be hitchhiking with a cute little dog at your side.”

Keesha had all sorts of endearing qualities: cute, adventurous, alert, bold, cute, friendly, clever, cute, curious, energetic, cute, hardy, intelligent, cute, patient, playful, cute, spunky, cute, trusting – to name but a few.

And now, the punch line of this week’s column. I want you to send me a story of whyyour past or present dog is another that fits into Keesha’s category, ‘Perfect’.  The best submissions may be published, and the authors rewarded with TimBits and a bit of fame.

