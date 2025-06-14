The fifth category of dog

Nick Wolochatiuk

As promised last week, here’s the fifth class of dog. It’s called ‘Perfect’. Keesha, my American Eskimo miniature companion from 1998-2010, is an ideal example of it. In 2005, I became closest to her during our 76-dayVancouver to St. John’s bicycling and hitchhiking adventure.

Have you ever been on a coast-to-coast trip with a companion who never complainedabout the food, accommodations, weather or itinerary? A companion who never got restless, bored, worried or fatigued? On that trip, and during every other day we had ever been together, both she and I were completely satisfied with each other’s company.

It was thumb-out to get from one destination to another. You are asking, “If you were hitchhiking, why did you bring a bicycle along with you?” Picture this: a guy is standing on the shoulder of the road, a loaded bicycle at his side. Wouldn’t that make you curious? “Is your bike broken? Got a flat tire? Are you lost? Exhausted?”

That bike was my iron Sherpa. It carried everything when I pedalled through towns, cities and villages: sleeping bag, water, some food, and Keesha comfortably gazing out from her screened, soft sponge-bottomed cage at the back. No tent, no cooking equipment, no cell phone, no GPS.

Now you are asking, “If you were hitchhiking, why did you bring a dog along with you?” Picture this: a guy is standing on the shoulder of the road, a cute little white dog alertly standing at his side. That made many drivers not only curious but compassionate. Twelve different women, of all ages, picked us up. One confessed, “I just couldn’t let a cute little thing like that stand in the rain.” Others even provided us with overnight accommodations!

One explained, “If you were a just-escaped dangerous criminal, you wouldn’t be hitchhiking with a cute little dog at your side.”

Keesha had all sorts of endearing qualities: cute, adventurous, alert, bold, cute, friendly, clever, cute, curious, energetic, cute, hardy, intelligent, cute, patient, playful, cute, spunky, cute, trusting – to name but a few.

And now, the punch line of this week’s column. I want you to send me a story of whyyour past or present dog is another that fits into Keesha’s category, ‘Perfect’. The best submissions may be published, and the authors rewarded with TimBits and a bit of fame.