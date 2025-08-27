The Halloween Players are Moving In … Plus More

Did you know that Spirit Halloween took possession of their space on Monday. Once again Spirit Halloween will open in the same premises as the past 2 years on the main level next to the Cleo store. Kim and her team are busily setting up the store and are aiming to open prior to the middle of September. Look for the Spirit Halloween entrance treatment with its animatronics.

Did you know that once again, The Ghost Walk for Charity will be located on the main level of the former Sears store. Mike Turcotte and his scary band of creative artists will put together yet another screamfest of activities for everyone to enjoy. The opening date is Thursday October 9th, 2025, from 6:00pm to 9:00pm, so get ready for a fun time and anchor down your wits to prevent losing them when they get scared out of you.

Did you know that the Soapladz Vendor Market is back at Cornwall Square on Saturday September 6th and Sunday September 7th, 2025.

You need to know that Cornwall Square was extremely honoured to host the 19th annual Corus Caring Hearts Radiothon in support of the Cornwall Community Hospital last Thursday. The Corus Caring Hearts and the Cornwall Community Hospital Foundation teams merit a gigantic round of applause for their efforts on this annual fundraising event, but the biggest round of applause goes to all of you within the greater Cornwall Area community for your generosity year after year. As we look forward to the 2026 event, the 20th annual Corus Caring Hearts Radiothon in support of the CCH, we have every expectation that next year’s milestone event will be a memorable one.

Did you know that Halloween Day 2025 at Cornwall Square will be Sunday October 26th, 2025. Giveaways and a magic show. More details in coming weeks.

You need to know that Cornwall Square will be closed on Monday September 1, 2025. It is Labour Day.

