The kids are back, new admin assistant, getting ready

Did you know that a new school year has just begun and we at Cornwall Square are once again experiencing the exuberance of high school teens pressed for time at lunch streaming into the mall and heading straight for the FOOD HALL to order a quick meal and a drink, wolf it down and beetle it out of the mall to make their next class.

As in the case of every year we bid farewell to last year’s graduating class and welcome a new crop of “newbies” to the rigors of high school and its time demands.

Following a summer of relatively quiet noon hours, we are back to the high decibel 11:00am to 12:30pm period. All the FOOD HALL restaurants have felt a surge in their noon hour business as they cheer the high school kids return to the school year routine.

As mentioned last week, SUBWAY will rejoin the list of our FOOD HALL group in the coming months and I am hopeful that within the next few weeks, yet another restaurant will make the decision to join us. Stay tuned to find out who and when.

You need to know that my search for an Administrative Assistant has come to a successful end after several weeks of looking at resumes from some 40 applicants. I and Cornwall Square are pleased to welcome Sylvie Thompson to our Cornwall Square management team and the wider WBG family. Sylvie started this past Monday in the Mall Administration Office and is looking forward to being of assistance to our tenants and customers in her new role. Needless to say, Sylvie will be spending the first couple of weeks familiarizing herself with the geography of the property as well as our systems, our services, the other members of our team and meeting our tenants along the way, all to better prepare her for the upcoming busiest time of the retail year here at Cornwall Square. I am certain that everyone wishes Sylvie all the best as she embarks on this next adventure of her career.

Did you know that the WAREHOUSE ONE construction team will start the renovation of the former Ecko space next Monday October 16th and work feverishly to create the new retail look for the new WAREHOUSE ONE store COMING SOON!

Did you know that we at Cornwall Square are working behind the scenes preparing for Halloween events, our Remembrance Day display and of course the start of the Festive Season with the arrival of Santa on Sunday November 24th.

Did you know that we at Cornwall Square continue our quest to attract retailers and services to better serve the Cornwall, SDG and Akwesasne area. Stay tuned for additional announcements.

“SHOP CORNWALL, SHOP INDOORS, SHOP THE SQUARE”