The road to Radiothon: save the date and please donate!  

It’s hard to believe 19 years have passed since the inaugural Corus Caring Hearts Radiothon took over local airwaves to raise funds for CCH. Since its first live broadcast, this community fundraiser has brought incredible projects to life at our hospital, helping to change and save the lives of local patients.

From our MRI machine to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, our Chemo Unit to cardiac ultrasounds, 3D Mammography machine to newborn monitors and more, the partnership between our Cornwall Community Hospital Foundation and Corus Radio Cornwall has delivered $2.2 million in healthcare fundraising since 2006.

Projects like these can’t exist without the kindness and generosity of our community. While CCHF has shared this message since 2004, many are surprised to learn that government funding doesn’t cover most large-scale medical equipment purchases. So, when it comes to local healthcare, your donations matter.

This year’s Radiothon project will make an impact on CCH’s sickest patients every day. A mobile X-ray machine helps bring urgent digital imaging to individuals who are too ill to visit the X-Ray unit and require bedside care. Whether a trauma case needs immediate diagnosis, a newborn in crisis must be evaluated, a patient in the ICU requires critical imaging, or a surgical patient must be assessed, a mobile X-ray machine delivers critical care where it’s needed most. After serving our community for many years, it’s time to replace our current unit with new technology.

On Thursday, August 21 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., local Corus stations BOOM 101.9 and Fresh FM 104.5 will broadcast the 19th annual Corus Caring Hearts Radiothon live, with the hopes of raising $100,000 towards the purchase of a new mobile X-ray machine. Any funds raised over this goal will continue to support urgently needed equipment at CCH.

Your participation matters : From now until August 21, you can support our cause by donating online at www.cornwallhospitalfoundation.ca. Online donations will contribute to our Radiothon Day total. On Thursday, August 21st, you can stop by the Cornwall Square, listen live to BOOM 101.9 and 104.5 FRESH FM, donate online, or CALL IN to donate using our Cogeco phone line at 613-933-4790. All donations over $20 will receive a charitable receipt.