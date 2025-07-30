The Road to Recovery: A Patient’s Journey

Seaway News

When a patient enters the rehabilitation program at St. Joseph’s Continuing Care Centre (SJCCC), it’s more than just about physical recovery. It’s a journey that involves multiple steps, teamwork, and, most importantly, the patient’s active involvement. Whether you’re recovering from surgery, illness, or injury, our rehabilitation program is designed to help you regain your independence and return to the life you love.

Here’s a glimpse into what the rehabilitation journey looks like, and what you can expect every step of the way.

Step 1: Getting Started-Admission and Orientation

The rehabilitation process begins as soon as you walk through the door. The nursing team will greet you and guide you through the admission process. This includes reviewing your medical history and explaining the program. It’s a great time to ask questions and get comfortable with the environment-you’ll soon see that the rehab team is here to support you every step of the way.

Step 2: Meet the Team, Assess Your Needs

Within your first couple of days, you’ll meet your care team. This includes your physician or nurse practitioner, therapists, nursing team, and pharmacy. The team will conduct a series of assessments to understand your unique situation, needs, and goals. It’s a holistic approach to care, ensuring that every aspect of your health is considered.

Step 3: Medication Review and Therapy Kick-Off

One of the first steps in your rehab journey is a thorough medication review by the pharmacy team. They’ll make sure your medications are safe, effective, and adjusted to suit your needs. After that, your hands-on therapy sessions begin. Whether it’s physical therapy, occupational therapy, or recreation, this is when you’ll start working on regaining strength, mobility, and function.

Step 4: Planning Ahead-Discharge Goals

As soon as you’re settled in, your care team will start thinking about the big picture. A post-admission meeting is held to discuss your progress and set an estimated discharge date. This meeting helps you and your family plan and sets clear expectations for your rehab timeline.

Step 5: Weekly Reviews and Adjustments

Recovery isn’t a straight line. It’s more like a series of peaks and valleys. That’s why, every week, your team will sit down to review your progress, check in on your goals, and make adjustments to your care plan if needed.

Step 6: Discharge Preparation

As your discharge date nears, things get real. Your care team will hold a discharge planning meeting to review your progress, finalize your discharge date, and make sure everything is in place for a smooth transition home.

Step 7: Final Health Teaching and Medication Review

Before you head home, pharmacy and nursing will meet with you to review your medications one last time. They’ll explain any new prescriptions, potential side effects, and the importance of sticking to your new routine.

Step 8: It’s Time to Go-Discharge and Beyond

And then, the moment comes: you’re discharged. However, even though you’re leaving us, the journey doesn’t end. Many patients enrolled in Rehabilitation are often monitored with post-discharge RCM (Remote Care Monitoring) support. This includes daily check-ins for up to 30 days post-discharge to make sure you’re doing well at home and to address any new challenges that may come up.

The Takeaway: You’re Not Alone in This Journey

Rehabilitation is a comprehensive, step-by-step process that brings together a dedicated team of healthcare professionals with one goal: your recovery. From the moment you enter the program to the day you leave, your team is there to help you regain your independence and get you back to living the life you want.

The road to recovery isn’t always easy, but with the proper support, you don’t have to walk it alone.