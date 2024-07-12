We’ve all heard over the years and from multiple sources (mostly our mothers) that we should slow down when we’re eating, and it’s true we should. (I’m a mother so of course I would say that!) But the wisdom behind the notion goes far beyond our digestion… it impacts our entire way of being.

Back in 1986 (nearly 40 years ago – yes 40!) an idea came to life in Italy known as the Slow Food Movement. Now a global organization, it began as a response to the fast food culture and industrialized food production. Their key principles are good, clean and fair food. More specifically tasty (good), sustainably produced (clean) and fairly priced for consumers and producers (fair). They also believe in the preservation of food tradition, supporting local, educating consumers and my personal favourite principle, promoting a sense of community through shared meals, food festivals, and events that celebrate local food culture and traditions.

This concept is so simple. It is that we should try to recognize the joy of not only creating and sharing a meal but also sharing DURING the time of creation and consumption. It is not just the food that sustains us after all, it’s also the time spent maintaining and building relationships and doing this over food is such a delicious method.

We trust the Italians with so many of our food choices, let’s trust them with this one too. Together we can enjoy the journey of not only eating the deliciousness but also the creation of it. SC