There’s a lot to look forward to this Fall at Aultsville Theatre!

As summer winds down, there’s a buzz of activity happening behind the scenes at Aultsville Theatre as we prepare for our 2025-2026 season. With many events already announced, there are still more announcements coming over the next few weeks including the return of some of our more popular shows, and some fresh entertainment options for Cornwall.

Throughout the upcoming season, many world-class talents will come to Cornwall. A standout this season are the 40th anniversary celebrations for our friends at Cornwall Concert Series.  The season opens in September with the The National Arts Centre Orchestra performing Beethoven’s Seventh, followed by a dynamic lineup including Schmaltz & Pepper, Ô-Celli At The Movies, Tom Allen – J.S. Bach’s Long Walk In The Snow, and Ballet Jörgen – A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Subscriptions for all five concerts are just $175, with an incredible student rate of only $30 for the full season.

As we count down these last few weeks of summer, we are working hard on bringing new offerings to Cornwall. One of these projects is bringing a special holiday performance of The Nutcracker to Aultsville Theatre’s stage this holiday season through a new partnership with the Syracuse City Ballet.  Collaborations like this bring top tier entertainment to Cornwall – productions that are typically seen in larger markets like Ottawa or Montreal – and create opportunities for local talent to shine.

With so many exciting announcements on the horizon, be sure to stay connected. To sign up and be the first to hear about new shows and offers, visit www.aultsvilletheatre.com or email us at info@aultsvilletheatre.com.

There are simply too many season highlights to list here-but we promise, you won’t want to miss what’s coming next!

 

 

