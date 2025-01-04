Third fire station first proposed in 1958

Start spending money.

That was the message to city council from the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office in January 1958.

The report said Cornwall lagged far behind other Ontario fire departments when it came to manpower and coverage.

According to the report, Cornwall’s complement of 29, which included the fire chief and inspector, was 11 short of the recommended staffing level of one fire fighter per 1,000 residents.

The century-old Pitt Street station was called inadequate and needed to be replaced. Steps were under way to establish an east Cornwall station in the former township annex. The report said the city alson eeded a third station in the west-end.

The communications system, the report said, needed to be linked to police and public works.

ALSO IN 1958: Cornwall’s new filtration plant, built at a cost of $1.2 million ($10.9 million in today’s dollars) was officially opened. At the time, it was the city’s most expensive capital project ever. … With the addition of 11 more officers, Ontario Provincial Police District 11 (United Counties, Russell-Prescott and Carleton) now had 24-hour patrols. The upgraded strength was 97 (four stenographers included). A province-wide recruitment drive had added 150 officers to the provincial force that now numbered 1,700. … J. A. Lusignan, manager of the Pitt Street branch of the Canadian Bank of Commerce, said the branch would move into the new Seaway Building from across the street, on March 1. … United Counties council members voted for a $2-a-day pay increase, bringing their pay to $10 per meeting. …Garbage collection workers employed by Labelle Contracting signed their first Cornwall Civic Employees Union contract which raised their wages to $50 a week from $40. Four paid stat holidays and time-and-a-half for work beyond the 40-hour work week were included. … Moe Savard had three goals as Cornwall Chevies defeated Hull-Ottawa Junior Canadiens in an Ontario Senior Hockey League game. Guy Henri, Reggie Grigg and Harold Aitkens also scored. Bobby Rousseau, two, Ralph Backstrom, Terry Gray and John Annable had the Baby Habs goals.

PART TWO: The federal CCF party said if it formed the next government it would increase old age pensions to $75 a month from $55 and lower the age of eligibility to 65 from 70. … A city man who pleaded guilty to two charges of car theft over the Christmas holidays was sentenced to a two-year reformatory term. The justice system moved at a faster clip. Today it would take at least a year, not weeks, for the case to wrap up. … Canadian Cottons announced that 250 workers at its Canada Mill would be laid off. … The contract for a new customs house on Cornwall Island was given out at a price of $130,000. … The M & M Bar-B-Q Restaurant, 7 Montreal Rd., was under new management. … The Musical Pals with Sid the Fiddler were playing at Cap’s Inn in Massena. … A carton of cigarettes at local stores sold for $2.89. … Cornwall Golf and Country Club announced that it was purchasing adjacent property to expand the course to 18 holes. It said the expansion was needed to accommodate the 600-plus members. … Kane’s Supermarket, 1433 St. Andrew’s Rd. (Pitt Street), was selling a 50-pound bag of potatoes for $1.05. Many families in the day bought potatoes in 50-pound bags. … Dr. I. M. Gourley and Dr. L. A. Caldwell were local physicians on call for Wednesday emergencies. This was when MD’s offices were closed in mid-week. However, many had Saturday morning office hours. All had hospital privileges. … For the first time in 11 years of negotiating contracts, Cornwall Firefighters Association Local 849 of the International Association of Firefighters settled a contract (one year) without going to arbitration. Each firefighterwas awarded a $100 a year increase and the work week was set at 56 hours with two full days off each week. Vacation time was set at two weeks with three weeks for those with 10 years or more service. … Bell Telephone announced a 10-cent a month increase to $3.40 for two-party line residential customers. There was a 20-cent a month increase for private line customers, raising monthly bills to $4.35. … Willie O’Ree became the first Black National Hockey League player. He debuted with Boston Bruins in a 3-0 over the Canadiens.

Things you may, or may not, see in the next 12 months:

* With strong poll numbers, Doug Ford will press the re-election campaign button and make it three-in-a-row. In Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry, Nolan Quinn will coast to victory and move up in the cabinet pecking order.

* With his pension plan secure, Jagmeet Singh will roll the dice and pull the plug on NDP support for the Trudeau Liberals. The carbon tax will be put to rest by Prime Minister Pierre Poilievre.

* The federal Liberals will announce that it is cracking down on illegal immigrants; Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers stationed in Quebec at Roxham Road will no longer provide a luggage carrying service for illegal border crossers.

* President Donald Trump will make a down-and-out Rudy Giuliani a White House chauffeur.

* No Stanley Cup for long-suffering Leaf fans.

* Dallas Cowboys’ owner Gerry Jones will complain that Taylor Swift is getting more TV face time than he is during Cowboy-Chiefs games.

* Vlad Putin will be one of the first to congratulate Alex Ovechkin when he breaks the Great One’s scoring record in the last game of the regular season.

* Somebody, somewhere will claim to know what happened to D. B. Cooper who parachuted from a Boeing 727 53 years ago and hasn’t been seen since.

TRIVIA: What classic 1981 comedy features a New York’s celebration in which Dudley Moore and Bo Derek share a romantic kiss?

TRIVIA ANSWER: Coca-Cola was the first company to use Santa Claus in its advertisements.

ONE FINAL THING: It could be said that a vote for Trump was akin to a turkey voting for Thanksgiving.