This has no resemblance to a VW ‘Bug’ camper

Last week you saw how some ingenuity and sacrifice can provide affordable overnight accommodation. This week, far more ingenuity.

You start with a school bus, one of the super-long ones. Add two VW vans, one a bus, the other aWestfalia pop top camper variety. You’ll also need several sheets of plywood, some two-by-fours and a boom crane that can hoist about 4,000 pounds. Take a surf board and cut some footholds in it. No need for paint, as long as you don’t mind clashing colours in the finished product.

Get a bunch of detailed road maps for your trip planning. It’ll be a slow trip, as overpasses and tunnelsmust be avoided.

Take your rig to the annual Air Venture fly-in at Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Since six aviation nuts have volunteered to accompany you on the visit to North America’s largest aviation gathering of civil, military, antique, vintage and even prototype aircraft, you’ll need seven deck chairs. You’ll need those six passengers to help you pay for the whopping fuel costs.

Since there’s an entrance fee per vehicle at the gate, insist that in your case, only a one-vehicle fee should be imposed. The two on top aren’t ‘vehicles’, they’re just ‘camping equipment’.

The orange 1974 pop-top Westfalia can sleep two below, and two up-top – unless it rains. Unfortunately,its side sliding door is on the wrong side for viewing the air show.

Don’t park your behemoth near the beginning or end of the runway, as larger aircraft such as the Airbus 380 airliner or the Lockheed C-5A Galaxy cargo-carrier will need all the runway that’s available. Besides, the USAF Thunderbirds and our CAF Snowbirds make their aerobatic passes low enough to cut the grass.

Enjoy the show!