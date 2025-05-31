Three of four types that pass

May 31, 2025
Dances With Words - Nick Wolochatiuk
During the last two years, my major project was to build a 70-foot long, 3-foot high stone wall. It transformed a steeply sloping, difficult to mow front lawn into a flat, easy to mow one, bordered by an aesthetically pleasing feature, (all at absolutely no cost – except for lots of sweat and tears – and some blood on my sore knees and pinched fingers).

Unfortunately, to everything there is a down-side (If coffee mugs didn’t have a down-side, your morning Java would be spilled onto your lap. If canoes had no down-side, the coureurs-de-bois would really have been running across (‘runners of the woods’)), rather than paddling across New France.

The down-side for me is that my dog-watching has been drastically reduced toleash-watching. None of the Chihuahuas, Jack Russells or toy poodles are three feethigh.

However, based on the deployment of the leash and the manner of progress of master and canine, I can make these three generalizations.

 

SIMBA TAKES HER HUMAN ON WALKS TOO! – God put dogs, AND cats, on earth so that their humans would get their daily exercise. (Photo by Nick Wolochatiuk)

 

First, there’s the Keeners: fast paced, but interrupted by frequent sniff stops at fire hydrants, utility poles and car tires. The leash is long and extends far ahead.

Next there’s the Reluctants: leash serving as a tow-line. These dogs just wanted a brief foray out the front door, just long enough to do their business. Their owners, (would-be masters), prefer their dogs’ deposits to be made further afield. Our local dog walkers are almost all very responsible picker-upper-baggers.

Third, there’s the Companion category: leash is at the human’s side, slack. Companion is on the same wavelength as the man, woman or child holding the leash: just out for a tour of the neighbourhood, taking it all in.

I’ve run out of space for this week, so some DWW later, I’ll tell you all about one very special dog, one that exemplifies type Four.

