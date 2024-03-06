Urban Planet opening, Easter and a new Caesar Cluck Burger…

Did you know that the long-awaited opening of the Urban Planet store is Friday morning. Get ready for a different Urban Planet merchandising experience than the previous version of their store. This new version will have not only the traditional Urban Planet product but will now have an Urban Kids section and a Forever 21 section. The Urban Planet merchandisers, store operations and store design teams have been hard at work transforming the vacant space of 6 weeks ago into a vibrant store with lots of fashion to offer area customers. We at Cornwall Square wish the Urban Planet team nothing but success as they work to be ready for Friday morning’s GRAND OPENING.

Did you know that this past weekend the Square Marketplace hosted the first in a series of Soaplads artisan and vendor markets that will take place on the first weekend of each month throughout the spring, summer and fall months of 2024.

Once again you need to know that we are looking for new personnel for the mall administration office as well as a new maintenance-janitorial person for the afternoon shift. Resumes can be brought in to the mall administration office or sent to my email at leodoucet@weavingbaskets.com and as always, we will only contact those people that we decide to interview.

Did you know that this coming Saturday March 9th, 2024, there will be an Easter Pop Up Market taking place within The Square Marketplace on the main level of the mall across from the passenger elevator.

Did you know that KMAC Electric are hard at work changing the mall cove lighting above the store’s bulkheads from fluorescent to LED lighting. The change is dramatic with the bright white light replacing the previous yellowish look. Currently working on the upper level, KMAC will soon be upgrading the main floor cove lighting as well.

Did you know that there is a new Cluck Burger at Daily Chuck. Get your taste buds ready for the Caesar Cluck. This takes the Cluck Burger to new heights with the chicken breast topped with slices of bacon and lettuce with a Caesar sauce. That sounds so yummy and to think you can wash that divine meal down with one of the best chocolate milk shakes around. I just added a couple of pounds to my waistline thinking about it.

Did you know that The Alzheimer Society will be hosting a Volunteer Recruitment drive here at Cornwall Square on Wednesday March 13th from 9:00am to 12:00 noon in front of Dollarama and Shoppers Drug Mart.