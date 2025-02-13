Vision for a sustainable neighbourhood 

Continuing with the ‘What if’ questions – what if we transformed the old Domtar site, an area that was always inaccessible to the public, to now become one of the most beautiful, sustainable neighbourhoods in the city, a place where visitors would come to see what is truly possible – a place where there would be terraces full of people, families enjoying their gardens and everybody living in harmony in a beautiful live, work, play neighbourhood, alongside the canal, that feels like it always existed.

So how can this be accomplished?

A recent media post outlines a project for the transformation of Montreal’s former Molson industrial site, dubbed Quartier Molson. It has many of the same starting points and opportunities that our former Domtar site has in Cornwall. It talks about ‘honouring the past and the future’.

The Domtar property has been a fixture of Cornwall’s Canal waterfront since 1881. Over that period of time it has played an important role in shaping the local economy, industrial growth and community development up to it’s closure in 2006.

Since the factory closed, several proposals have emerged. One excellent proposal by Fotenn Planning + Design, proposed a mixed use development with commercial, light industrial and a variety of housing options. Another proposal for a new high school could have been a good catalyst for future positive development but didn’t get off the ground. Actions to test the feasibility of cleaning any contaminated soil are apparently underway and could clear the way for future development.

The Molson property provides a great example of a vision that could emerge for the Domtar site. The plan proposes to create a new waterfront neighbourhood that meets high sustainability standards – including LEED and Zero Carbon Building (ZCB) certifications and a central heating system that would serve the entire site.

The possibilities are only limited by our imagination as, like Quartier Molson, the Cornwall site could preserve the views of the historic canal, feature a hotel, a premier event space, community amenities like a grocery store and a pharmacy, as well as retail shops, restaurants and cafés, public parks providing green space, public gathering spaces, and pedestrian walkways alongside the canal. In addition to commercial spaces, we could follow the Montreal requirement of new medium-to-low rise residential development being 20% government subsidized housing, 20% affordable housing and 20% for families. Creative use of the chimney stacks and the remaining administration building would provide a link to its past industrial heritage.

As this site is a gateway to Canada and our city, how fitting it would be to have a beautiful sustainable neighbourhood on the former industrial site? Our city has declared a ‘Climate Emergency’ and we hold a once-a-year EcoDay to highlight the need to take climate action so I would challenge us now, as a city, to actually take some bold action to champion a desirable, sustainable neighbourhood that would set an exciting new standard for the city and region.

Now what could we name this new neighbourhood? Please send us your suggestions.

For information see transitioncornwall.com