Volunteering: A Work of Heart

There is no better gift than giving your time to someone else. To be a volunteer is a rewarding experience. It ensures a commitment to yourself to give back to your community and to support organizations and individuals who need it the most.

At St. Joseph’s Continuing Care Centre (SJCCC) we are fortunate to have many volunteers stop by our Centre each week to lend a hand to the programs we offer. We have volunteers who have spent upwards of 35 years with us, supporting the well-being of our patients and residents, and we are grateful for their continued engagement. We can honestly say that volunteers contritubute to the positive quality of life of our seniors.

Volunteering is a collaborative experience. It allows you to make new connections, gain new skills and contributes to personal growth. As a volunteer, there is a willingness to learn and a desire to make a positive impact in your community, all while making a difference in the lives of others. A simple conversation, or a small visit with one of our seniors makes a huge impact in their day.

Our student volunteers, completing their mandatory 40 hours of community service, benefit from career exploration while at our Centre. They are able to see first-hand what it looks and feels like to work alongside seniors and gain an understanding of what it means to give back. Often, our student volunteers return to complete a highschool co-op program with us because of the connection they felt with our residents and patients. Student volunteers can work any time throughout the year, but we also offer a summer program that can fulfill those 40 hours quickly.

Our residents and patients benefit from the support of volunteers in a similar way. They are able to build relationships with these caring individuals that provide them with empathy and emotional fulfillment and help prevent the feelings and impact of social isolation. Often, friendships are formed and laughter fills the hallways while activities are shared together.

At SJCCC, volunteers offer support in a number of ways. From spiritual care programs to 1-on-1 visits; assisting during meals times to supporting recreational activities; portering residents and patients to and from programs or by providing in-house manicures; every moment that volunteering provides brightens the day of our seniors.

If you feel you are looking for a change and giving back to your community, we encourage you to reach out to volunteer@sjccc.ca to discuss opportunities that might be right for you.