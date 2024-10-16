Warehouse One now open, Fairweather on the way, Dragon, what Dragon?

Did you know that Warehouse One – The Jeans Store is now open? Natasha and her Warehouse One team opened the store on Thursday, October 10 and enjoyed a very good Opening Day customer response. Men’s and women’s jeans and casual wear are the merchandise focus. We at Cornwall Square wish the Warehouse One team all the best as they answer the needs of the Cornwall and area consumers.

Did you know that Fairweather will be located on the upper level between Showcase and Urban Planet across from Maurice’s? The Fairweather team took possession of the store premises October 15 and will proceed to carry out a cosmetic renovation to the space aiming to open prior to November 15.

Did you know that the Subway franchisee is super eager to open its new restaurant in the Cornwall Square Food Hall and it appears that the construction phase may be shorter than originally anticipated? All parties concerned are working towards a mid-winter opening as opposed to an early spring one. Let’s hope that Lady Luck smiles upon all those involved in getting the new Subway restaurant open for business quickly.

Did you know that Katie Hope of Balloon Babes has done it again, with her balloon art creation in the mall? Last Friday morning Katie showed up with a huge grouping of balloons that were transformed into one giant dragon figure. Not just a dragon, but a “DRAGON”, a “GIANT DRAGON” with a 27-foot wingspan and an 18-foot body, just hovering under the mall’s skylight for the next four weeks. Wow! You must see it. It is truly amazing how Katie can create such a piece of balloon art that we all get to enjoy.

Did you know that the Moonstone Yoga Studio has moved to a new location in the mall? Moonstone Yoga Studio is now on the upper level, a couple of units down from Northern Reflections. A little bigger space and a new look but the same great people and programs.

Did you know that Cornwall Square will remain open later during those evenings that THE GHOST WALK FOR CHARITY will be operating? The Cornwall Square tenants have been given the opportunity to stay open later those evenings.

You need to know The Ghost Walk for Charity scary hours are from 6:00 to 9:30 p.m. on the following days: October 17, 18, 19, 20, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 30 and non-scary hours from 1:00 to 4:00pm on October 12, 13, 19, 20, 26 and 27.

“Shop Cornwall, shop indoors, shop The Square.”