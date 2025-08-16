‘Warning shots’ put end to foot chases

Quick-on-the-trigger city cops – stop or I’ll shoot – were involved in two wild and dangerous shooting incidents within a two-week span in August 1964.

An officer in a foot chase through a field on Pitt Street, fired what police described as a “warning shot” in the direction of the 18-year-old driver who fled the scene of a car accident on foot.

Police said there was no danger to the public since the incident took place in an open field and the suspect quickly surrendered after the shot was fired “over his head.”

He was charged with impaired driving and driving while under suspension. Two weeks later, in magistrate’s court, he pled guilty and was given a five-month jail sentence.

A city detective fired three shots at an uncuffed suspect from Montreal who bolted from the old Pitt Street station at noon hour while being taken to the second-floor court room. He scampered across the busy street and into an alley.

Despite police saying they were warning shots not directed at the fleeing prisoner, the man was hit in the leg by one of the bullets.He was put under police guard at hospital.

Escaping custody was added to his car theft charge.

In both cases, the safety of the officers doing the shooting was never an issue. Neither of the ‘victims’ was a danger to the public. If anything, the cops put the public in danger.

No disciplinary action was taken against the officers.

In today’s police world, the paper work would fill a six-inch binder, the officer(s) would be suspended pending an investigation by the province’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) and litigation lawyers would be handing out their business cards.

ALSO IN AUGUST 1964: After much haggling, the city traffic committee settled on a new name for Nine Mile Road. It would be called Power Dam Drive. The first proposal was Alguire Road. Cornwall Township opposed the name. (Part of the road is in the township). Then came Hydro Drive and West View Road, also given a thumbs down by the township … Cornwall General Hospital received 20 applications from psychiatrists in Canada, the United States, Great Britain and Norway to fill the role of head of its new psychiatric unit. … The Lloyd George Hotel at Pitt and Water streets received heavy smoke damage in a fire that started in the basement in late afternoon. The owners said the hotel would be renovated. … Capt. Charles Stevens, a Second World War veteran, was promoted to deputy fire chief. … St.Lawrence High School grads Michael Johnson (army) and John Ohrt (navy) were enrolled at Royal Roads Military College in Victoria, B. C. … Tamblyn Drug Store, Pitt and Second streets, offered free delivery. … Construction of a new funeral home, Cornwall Funeral Home, was under way on Seventh Street West. … A consultant recommended that the city build three more outdoor pools to meet a growing need. … Cornwall Collegiate army cadet Alex MacKinnon won the best shot competition at cadet camp in Ipperwash. He finished first in a field of 1,300 cadets from across Canada, hitting 78 of 80 targets … Christ the King was the newest city Roman Catholic parish, serving the north end of the city. … Moe Norman, one of the country’s top golfers, signed up for the Cornwall Open pro division at Cornwall Golf and Country Club. … Whitey Boardway of Massena Diamond Horseshoe won the North End Fastball League batting title with a .416 average. Bruce Leroux of Rochon-Mousseau was second with .400, while Ab Granger of Lloyd George was third with .388.

HERE AND THERE: It seems that the more spent on fighting poverty, the worse it gets. Remember former PM Justin Trudeau telling the country that his generous child tax credit program would conquer child poverty and help low-income families.Food banks have never been busier. … An educator once gave me this advice: There is a thin line separating education and intelligence. … An economics prof said that there are two ways to go bankrupt: gradually, then suddenly. … After all these years, the deal that sent Patrick Roy to Colorado in 1995 still ranks as the worst in Canadiens’ history. … Rockers Keith Richards and Mick Jagger, never candidates for the cover of a healthy living magazine, are 81 and 82 respectively. … The Conservative Party didn’t break new ground with a by-election to keep its leader – Double P – in the House. When Prime Minister MacKenzie King lost his Prince Albert seat in the 1945 federal election, Glengarry Liberal member William MacDiarmid, fresh from being re-elected, was asked to take one for the party. He stepped down so King could run in a by-election, which he won. The longest he spent in his new riding was to open the Glengarry Highland Games in 1948.

TRIVIA ANSWER: CBS evening news anchor Walter Cronkite was cited as “the most trusted man in America”. He served as anchor from 1962 to 1981. He ended each news cast with “And that’s the way it is.” Cronkite died in 2009 at age 92.

TRIVIA: This native of Farran’s Point – one of the villages flooded in the making of the St. Lawrence Seaway – is a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame (1959). He set an NHL scoring record that stood for 82 seasons. In 1998 he was ranked No. 67 on The Hockey News (THN) list of 100 greatest hockey players.

QUOTED: Good judgment comes from experience, and a lot of that comes from bad judgment. –Will Rogers

ONE MORE THING: In his on-again, off-again verbal sabre rattling with V. Putin – the guy he once called a genius – would D. Trump go so far as to yank work visas for all Russians? That would send a shock wave through the National Hockey League.