We are here to assist you

As your Member of Provincial Parliament for Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry, my team and I are dedicated to assisting you with various provincial government services. My office is always here to help navigate Ontario’s jurisdictional matters.

Here’s an example of how our office has helped a constituent.

Let’s call the constituent “James”. James visited our office in a bit of a panic. He needed his birth certificate urgently to apply for a passport for an upcoming family vacation. Without it, his plans to travel with his wife and children were in jeopardy. James was understandably stressed, but our team quickly guided him through the process, ensuring all paperwork was submitted promptly. James desperately needed his birth certificate fast, so he expedited the application. Within five business days, James had his birth certificate in hand, ready to finalize his passport application and enjoy a well-deserved holiday with his family. We collaborate closely with the MP’s office, and after James received his birth certificate, he successfully renewed his passport through their assistance.

From assisting seniors with healthcare programs like the Trillium Drug Program and the Senior Dental Program, to helping anyone navigate provincial paperwork we handle a wide array of requests. We also advocate on behalf of constituents dealing with the Family Responsibility Office or workplace safety issues with WSIB.

Navigating government bureaucracy can be daunting, but my team and I are committed to making it as smooth as possible for you. Whether you’re a longtime resident or new to our community, if you have questions or need assistance with provincial services, don’t hesitate to reach out. My office is your resource for getting things done efficiently and effectively.