We feed four-legged guests too

The pitter patter of little feet (not just two feet, but also four) is often heard on our deck.

Alphabetically, cats come first, but not very often.. They are not welcome, as they are skilled predators of birds. Our three DEW Line sentry crows sound their caw, caw, caws of alarm whenever neighbourhood felines come a-prowling.

I don’t think our two chipmunks have it in them to be predators of anything. They are cute, lively, have black and white racing stripes along their back, and they can stuff four peanuts in the shell into their cheeks! Nobody seems to bother them.

We periodically have two very cute, shy, quiet members of the Leporidae family come to our dining establishment. Those rabbits and hares are very fussy eaters. When we first saw them foraging about, we offered carrots and lettuce. Declined! We then purchased special rabbit food for them. Nothing doing! Bird seed is their choice.

Next is our pair of red squirrels. They too are cute, but hyperactive and agile, perhaps former performers of the Cirque du Soleil. Aggressive, too! The black squirrels and the grey squirrels are aggressively driven off by the reds. They are amazingly proficient at getting the un-shelled peanuts and the kernels from the dry corn on the cob.

Our occasional nocturnal diner is the raccoon. To me, raccoons are the closest to having human attributes: alert, curious, dexterous, pensive, sentient, much like the qualities of a dog.

Occasionally I used to ‘baby sit’ Celia, a friend’s pet raccoon. I’d take her on my bicycle rides. She’d stand on my shoulders and grasp my head to steady herself. Sometimes, her paws would accidentally cover my eyes.

Celia was nocturnal, a problem that we dealt with by providing her with a large plastic jar filled with treasures such as a golf ball, cherries, wooden popsicle sticks, marbles, peanuts in a shell and a length of string. Her hands had the tactile attributes and dexterity of a brain surgeon. Eyes fixed on the ceiling, she rummaged happily for hours with the jar’s contents.

What occupies and entertains you during the day and at night? With us, it’s our feathered and furry friends.