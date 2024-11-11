On Remembrance Day, millions of Canadians will gather at the National War Memorial and in small towns and big cities to honor the bravery and sacrifice of those who have served our nation in times of crisis and turmoil. We remember the fallen and the remarkable stories of courage that shape our history. Our own SDG Highlanders gave us one of those remarkable stories, when they landed on Juno Beach on D-Day 80 year ago during the Second World War. These brave soldiers faced the unimaginable as they stormed the beaches of Normandy, successfully fighting for the freedom and liberation of others, while embodying the very spirit of Canada. Many did not make it home. Many others did but brought with them the darkness and the baggage of experiencing the brutality and horrors of war. We will never forget this—the freedom we enjoy is because of the sacrifices, the service, and the values of peace and freedom that our veterans fought so hard for.

Today is a day to remember and thank those in our lives who served Canada and those who gave their lives- whether it is a family member, a neighbour or a friend, someone you know from your hometown or who you went to school with, we all know of veterans in our lives who have served our country with honour. For that, we pledge and say: Lest We Forget.