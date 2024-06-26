Welcome to Chicken Garden… community cooperation…catch basins?

Under the “I can’t believe it column ”, apparently some people who read the article 2 weeks ago on the change of hours during the week for the NORTHERN REFLECTIONS store seemed to think that because the store’s Sunday hours were not specifically spelled out, the store was closed on Sundays. DUH! The article referenced changes for certain days, CHANGES TO THE STORES HOURS. There are no changes to the NORTHERN REFLECTIONS Sunday store hours, they will continue to be open to serve their customers on Sundays from 11:00am until 5:00pm. To be clear NORTHERN REFLECTIONS store here in Cornwall Square is open for business from 9:00am until 7:00pm Monday to Friday, 9:00am to 5:30pm on Saturday and 11:00am to 5:00pmon Sunday.

Did you know that CHICKEN GARDEN opened for business on June 13th and was well received as one could see by the lineup of customers during Thursday and continued Friday. Kabir and his team are ready to look after you should you choose their menu to dine from. Welcome to the Chicken Garden team as the latest addition to the Cornwall Square Food Hall

Did you know that Cornwall Square, under its “Give back to the Community Program”, works with local community groups and organizations to hold their Awareness or Fundraising events here at the mall. As we have seen in the past, the mall is an ideal venue for groups to showcase the services that they provide to Cornwall and area residents or to carry out a fundraising activity. Our commodity is space, and we are committed to help in making Cornwall and area a better place through a cooperative effort with local organizations.

Did you know that during the next 2 weeks Cornwall Square will be holding its extended “CAN-AM SUMMER SIDEWALK SALE” from Tuesday July 2nd to Sunday July 13th. Aside from keeping cool, come and check out the bargains to be had while shopping indoors in a cool and dry environment.

Did you know that during this past week, Cornwall Square had Capital Stean Clean come on site and suck up gallons of sludge from catch basins in the drive lanes. What is a Catch Basin, you ask? As the name implies catch basins are part of the drainage system scattered around the property and their purpose is to allow the water from the onsite roadways or parking lots to drain off into these “catch basins” and flow into the city storm drains. In a perfect world, the water disappears into the catch basins and goes away, however we do not live in a perfect world thus along with the water going into the catch basins, dirt, gravel, snow residue, small trash, all go into the catch basins and after a certain length of time, the catch basins get clogged with all the non-water material and need to be vacuumed up. Not an appetizing chore but one that needs to be done. The time had come, and the deed was done.

