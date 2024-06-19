Welcome to Chicken Garden…CCH-Corus Radiothon early alert

Under the “you need to know” column, please remember that on Saturday June 22nd, the Cornwall SDG Festival International Afro & Diversity committee will be holding a fundraising event at centre court on the main level here at Cornwall Square as a prelude to the FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL AFRO & DIVERSITY itself to be held at Lamoureux Park on July 12th, 13th, and 14th.

Did you know that as of last Thursday, customers coming to Cornwall Square have an additional restaurant to choose from in the FOOD HALL. After months of toiling behind the scenes. Mr. Kabir and his team completed all of their work, passed all the inspections and raised the closure gate on Thursday morning. The only missing item is their permanent “CHICKEN GARDEN“ sign on the bulkhead. As you must have guessed by now the featured item on this restaurant’s menu is chicken. Fried chicken to be precise. Located between Wok Express and Sip & Scoop, you will certainly see Mr. Kabir’s smiling face ready to serve you some of his great food. The “grand opening” for Chicken Garden will take place once their formal sign gets installed in a couple of weekends.

Did you know that CORUS RADIOTHON for The Cornwall Community Hospital will once again be held here at Cornwall Square this year on Thursday, August 22nd? Pencil that date in your calendars. Cornwall Square is thrilled to be associated with this memorable event in support of one of the most critical elements of the Cornwall and SDG area. As a family who found itself in need of the Cornwall Community Hospital this past year I can vouch for their importance to our community.

Did you know that Cornwall Square will be holding its extended “CAN-AM SUMMER SIDEWALK SALE” from Tuesday July 2nd to Sunday July 13th. Come and check out the bargains to be had while shopping indoors in a cool and dry environment.

Did you know that in 2024, July 1st is on a Monday thus allowing for a long weekend. Please note that Cornwall Square will be closed on Monday July 1st as it is a statutory holiday and all 160 people working at Cornwall Square will have the opportunity to spend that day with friends and family celebrating Canada’s 157th birthday.

Did you know that several of our community-based organizations that hold their programs here at Cornwall Square during the week have now gone on summer hiatus, however for those people who participate in those programs, particularly the weekly walking group, can still come and walk your laps around the mall, indoors and sheltered from the summer elements.

“Shop Cornwall, shop indoors, shop The Square!”