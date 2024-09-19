Working with our local municipalities

“Last month I had the opportunity to attend the Association of Municipalities of Ontario’s Annual Conference (AMO) held this year in Ottawa, Ontario. AMO is an excellent organization that helps municipalities from all across the province to stay up to date with changes at all levels of government. It serves as a connecting link for municipalities to compare different internal and forward-facing processes. AMO also offers optional training to local elected officials and board members.

The AMO Conference is regarded as one of the most informative conferences for municipal staff and elected officials; part of its mandate is also to conduct delegation meetings with ministers and ministry staff. This year I had the opportunity to discuss issues regarding post secondary education in my capacity as the new Minister of Colleges and Universities. focus on building upon the excellent work done by my predecessor, Minister Dunlop.

Locally, I joined with the township of South Stormont where they met with the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing to discuss support for wastewater services. South Dundas met with the Ministry of Infrastructure, to discuss investment in the Iroquois/Morrisburg Plaza as well as the Saint Lawrence Parks Commission Water WasteWater expansion. The United Counties of SDSG met with the Ministry of Education regarding issues and the needs of rural education. I met with the Town of Midland to discuss skills development and workforce planning. I also met with the city of Brampton to discuss the realities of the Toronto Metropolitan University – School of Medicine. The design and planning for York University’s new medical school which will include up to 80 undergraduate seats and up to 102 postgraduate seats starting in September 2028 is well underway to becoming a reality.

During the conference, Minister Jones announced the creation of Homelessness and Addiction Recovery Treatment (H.A.R.T.) Hubs as part of our commitment to moving away from consumption sites. We are banning these sites within 200 meters of schools or child care centers, demonstrating our focus on community safety. This initiative highlights our dedication to prioritizing recovery and treatment, helping individuals reclaim their lives.

It continues to be a pleasure to work with our local municipalities to help advance the best interests of our area in our efforts to help attract new and exciting investments to the region. I wish you all the best and hope you are able to take the time to enjoy the Fall season in the coming weeks.”