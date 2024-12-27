Wrapping up 2024 at SDG Library

As we wrap up the year, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to every patron, volunteer, and staff member whose support and passion have been a driving force in our success. Thank you for connecting, creating, and exploring with us!

In 2024, we welcomed 2015 new patrons. Library members checked out an impressive 224,477 library materials including print, audio, and digital titles. Our collection expanded significantly with 9,926 printed and physical items, and 1570 digital items, ensuring that the library continues to offer a diverse and comprehensive selection of materials.

In the popularity race, the library’s most borrowed title in adult fiction was “The African Samurai” by Craig Shreeve, which coincided with our biggest program, SDG Reads. The final event was held in October, with over 70 guests in attendance to meet Craig Shreve and listen to the fascinating process and research that went into his latest novel.

Among teen fiction, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins topped the charts, while children’s fiction saw “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” by Jeff Kinney fly off the shelves. It’s no surprise that the Guinness Book of World Records 2024 leads the children’s non-fiction category. For picture books, “Down the Drain” by Robert Munsch held the number one spot, enchanting children with a hilarious tale about bathtime.

In the world of entertainment, the “Barbie” movie reigned supreme amongst adults whilst the “Paw Patrol: The Movie” proved to be a hit with children.

In our Library of Things, we checked out Mobile Hotspots over 650 times, helping patrons stay online while on the move.

SDG Library welcomed 13,948 members who attended over 1,300 programs whether it was an adult craft night, toddler storytime, or seeing us at a fair or parade, thank you! We hope you were able to create wonderful memories.

Director of Library Services, Rebecca Luck, expressed her gratitude to the community for their continued support and patronage. “We are thrilled to see the library being utilised and appreciated by so many individuals. Our team is dedicated to providing enriching experiences and resources for our community members and we look forward to continuing this in 2025.”

From all of us at SDG Library, we wish you a joyous holiday season and look forward to welcoming you back in the new year. SDG Library will be closed for the holidays from December 24 to December 26 and December 31 to January 1.