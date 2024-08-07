Yes, Back-to-School, yoga, pilates, the Claus’

Did you know that we are coming upon the dreaded “Back to School” period of the year when summer vacations give way to the daily routines of school life. Cornwall Square can meet all your Back-to-School needs from Dollarama, Coles, Shoppers Drug Mart? For the fashionistas, Urban Planet, Urban Wear, Maurice’s, Eclipse and even Cleo can give you “The Look.”

Did you know that Moonstone Yoga and Pilates Studio here at Cornwall Square on the upper­ level next door to Showcase, have just announced their Fall 2024 offerings? New this fall is their Beginner Pilates 4-Week Series, a perfect introduction to the fundamentals of Pilates. This series is designed to help people learn essential techniques, including Pilates breath work and core stabilization exercises. These fundamental skills are crucial to participating in any Pilates class. These Beginner Pilates classes take place Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. September 14 to October 5. Similarly, there will be a Beginner Yoga 5-Week series, designed to introduce participants to the fundamentals of Yoga in a welcoming and supportive environment. This series will focus on basic yoga poses, making it accessible for all levels. This series incorporates the use of props to ensure a comfortable and safe practice for everyone. These Beginner Yoga classes take place Mondays at 6:30 p.m. from September 9 to October 7. For enquiries or to schedule a private class or team-building session, please reach out to Moonstone Yoga and Pilates at moonstone.yoga@yahoo.com. To book your spot in either class series or other classes you can go to the link bookwhen.com.

Moonstone Yoga and Pilates look forward to helping people achieve their wellness goals in a customized and supportive environment. Did you know that Santa and Mrs. Claus will be back at Cornwall Square starting November 24? The couple stopped in to say hello on their way back from down south while making their way home to crank up the toy production line for this year. What a refreshing thought. Did you know that Cornwall Square will be open until 9 p.m. August 16?

