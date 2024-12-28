Yet another Christmas Column!

December 28, 2024 — Changed at 17 h 54 min on December 12, 2024
Reading time: 2 min
Dances With Words - Nick Wolochatiuk
Comment count:
Yet another Christmas Column!

My first Christmas story was written in my ‘FROM MY DESK’ weekly column in the December 1994 Standard-Freeholder. Four more were published from 1995-1999. Every year since then, my ‘DANCES WITH WORDS’ has had a recognition of Christmas. If my calculations are correct, that brings my Christmas columns total to 29.

Here’s my little 2024 letter to Santa: “Dear Santa, there’s been a whopping amount of inflation since I started writing for the Seaway News in the year 2000. However, what the publisher has been slipping in my stocking every year has been the exact same amount. Please, Sir, I want some more!”

I sure hope that Canada Poste Canada strike gets settled in time for that letter to be delivered to 90 degrees North Latitude! And now, on to Christmas column number 29.

My Christmas memories come from 25 years of experiences in my parent’s home in 240 Sorauren Avenue, in Toronto’s Parkdale district. Then, four years in a 2615 Keele Street Downsview area apartment, followed by one in a VW Westfalia camper parked outside a posh hotel in Baden-Baden Germany. After that, one more year in Downsview, in a basement apartment. Ah! The migration to Williamstown, time spent in parents-in-law’s home because our new home was still just my design on paper.

 

 

THE REASON FOR THE SEASON – Rejoice! We are celebrating far more than turkey on the table, eggnogg, mistletoe, flying reindeer and ribboned gifts. (Photo by Nick Wolochatiuk)

 

Next, ‘NUT HILL’, 25 years in our own home with three children, on the mighty Raisin River. After that, mostly alone in ‘TLC’, my 1890 house on Glengarry’s Johnson Road. I now share Juliet Gill’s Seaway-era bungalow in Ingleside.

I hope this Christmas travelogue prompts you to do some reminiscing about your Christmases past. Some of my friends and relatives have shared their memories of Christmases in places such as Ethelbert Manitoba. London England, Rotweil Germany and Bogota Colombia.

Wherever you are this Christmas, may there be friends and family around your table and Peace in your land. Don’t forget to set a place at the table in memory of the ones no longer with us.  That’s a Ukrainian tradition. “Slava Ukrainia!”

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Mitigating and Adapting
Columnists

Mitigating and Adapting

We can’t prevent climate change, but we can do our best to mitigate harmful greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and adapt to a changing climate. From Environmental Services to…