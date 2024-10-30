Your Care Connection: A new space to thrive

Our new Rehabilitation space is open.

Let us take a little journey through the past 16 months at St. Joseph’s Continuing Care Centre (SJCCC).

On May 2, 2023, SJCCC officially broke ground to increase the footprint of rehabilitation space offered to patients enrolled in rehabilitation at Hotel Dieu Hospital. What began as a short-term closure of the front entrance, resulted in a 6-month construction project detouring visitors to various side entrance locations. The entire main lobby had to be torn apart to be able to accommodate the new structure that now stands on the second floor of SJCCC.

Staff, physicians, residents, patients, families, volunteers, visitors, and contractors all played a special role in this venture. Their patience, positivity, and excitement made the construction portion seem less daunting.

Of course, there were hiccups along the way but by December, the outer windows were in place for construction to continue inside. Crews worked tirelessly to put the space together to ensure a mid-February completion date.

Internally, our Maintenance team assembled more than $180,000 worth of new equipment ready to be placed in the new 2400-square-foot space. Maintenance also worked diligently for weeks to restore our Hospital to its former beauty by patching, prepping, and painting.

Ahead of the grand opening, our Therapy, Housekeeping, Dietary, and Nursing teams, all adopted a new scheduled approach to care for our patients, including the introduction of group programming, a first at SJCCC. At times, it’s been challenging, but it’s been oh-so-worth it. Did you know in 2023 SJCCC saw 400 patients? Now, thanks to added space and a scheduled approach, the program is on the trajectory to see 500+ patients by year-end… an incredible feat for such a short time.

On June 6, 2024, SJCCC and St. Joseph’s Care Foundation, in partnership with Desjardins Ontario Credit Union, officially cut the ceremonial ribbon. What’s pretty remarkable is that the space looks like it’s been there all along. It is the heart of SJCCC and has filled in the

missing piece. We are looking forward to all the benefits this space brings to our SJCCC community.