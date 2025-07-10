Your chance to provide feedback!

Seaway News

To kick off summer, the Board of Directors and staff of Aultsville Theatre want to extend our thanks to our community for your support throughout our 2024-2025 season! To all of you that purchased tickets, booked our Theatre for your event and attended a performance you have contributed to the future of arts and culture here in our community and we are tremendously grateful.

As our audience enjoys the summer months and outdoor events, we are hard at work preparing for next season and looking forward to seeing you all back come September. In the meantime, we have many projects taking place over the summer months to prepare for next season including regular theatre maintenance and improvements.

One of the projects which is being led by our Board of Directors behind the scenes over the coming months is a new strategic plan to outline our pathway success over the coming years. As part of this process, we have launched a community survey that we hope you will take the time to complete. The results from this survey will help inform our Board Members as they outline our plans for the future.

The survey is currently available on our website at www.aultsvilletheatre.com and takes less than five minutes to complete (on average). Those that participate in the survey and provide their contact information will be entered to win prizes including gift certificates to local restaurants as well as tickets to upcoming events in our 2025-2026 season.

To all our supporters, we wish you a safe and memorable summer!