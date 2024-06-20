$149,700 Ontario Government Grant Gives Community Theatre a Lift

On Friday, June 7, local MPP Nolan Quinn met with the team at Aultsville Theatre to hear more about the $149,700 Capital grant from the provincial government’s Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) that was used to support the Projection and Film Project allowing for the purchase of state-of-the art technical equipment. The project will support all Aultsville Theatre clients in providing a better audience experience through the integration of upgraded camera equipment and allow for the return of Independent Film to Aultsville Theatre along with the much-loved Aultsville Film Festival in January 2025.

“Our governments investment will allow the theatre to acquire state-of-the-art technical equipment which will allow the theatre to continue to provide audiences with a remarkable experience. This investment will also allow the theatre to be more independent and will allow for a new revenue stream,” said Nolan Quinn, MPP for Stormont—Dundas—South Glengarry.

The Grant Funding allowed for the investment in a new film quality projector, a custom film screen, a new camera for lobby video integration and supporting equipment which will both improve the guest experience for all performances and allow for the return of Independent Film to Aultsville Theatre. The Aultsville Film Festival had annually been the top fundraiser for the Theatre, however the equipment used to host the festival was on loan from a local partner and left their inventory during the pandemic shutdown. With this investment, film can become a part of the regular lineup at the Theatre bringing a new source of revenue to the non-profit organization.

“We are thrilled to see this investment by The Ontario Trillium Foundation in Aultsville Theatre and are very much looking forward to the return of Independent Film to Aultsville Theatre in our Fall season as a result. This investment not only provides for the needs of our local and touring clients, but also brings a new revenue source which will allow us to invest in our Theatre for years to come” says Brittney Waldroff, General Manager of Aultsville Theatre.

Aultsville Theatre is Cornwall’s Professional Community Theatre and Roadhouse. Since 1976, Aultsville has played host to a full spectrum of the performing arts. From local artists to world class touring performers, audiences and artists alike appreciate the exceptional experience provided by this 680-seat performing arts space. Aultsville Theatre is located on the campus of St. Lawrence College Cornwall at 2 St. Lawrence Drive on the scenic St. Lawrence River.

“Non-profit organizations across Ontario deliver programming that makes a difference,” said Neil Lumsden, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport. “That’s why funding that my ministry is providing through the OTF is so important. Our government wants to ensure that these programs and spaces remain the heart of communities across our province.”

The Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) is an agency of the Ontario government with a mission to build healthy and vibrant communities across the province. Last year, OTF invested more than $110M into 1,044 community projects and multi-sector partnerships. Projects aim to enhance economic well-being, foster more active lifestyles, support child and youth development, provide spaces for people to come together and connect, and create a more sustainable environment. Visit otf.ca to learn more.