15 performers vie for Glengarry’s Got Talent honours

Over 400 people attended the Glengarry’s Got Talent competition Saturday, with 15 performers showcasing their skills.

First place was awarded to The Panoramic, a musical group that plays classic rock and country, influenced by the Eagles and Fleetwood Mac. Members are Phillippe Gareau on the drums, Grayson Lobb on guitar, Isabella Dragone Bayne playing piano, Royale De Souza playing bass and singing, with Maddie Reijmers as lead vocals. Their rendition of Silver Spring by Fleetwood Mac was amazing.

Second place was awarded to Ava Steven from Martintown, who sang “Undo It”, originally performed by Carrie Underwood. Ava’s love for singing and the performing arts is evident in how she connected with the audience. And the sparkle boots were the perfect addition! Third place was awarded to Océane Gatehouse, a budding singer and violin player. At only nine years old, Océane belted out Katy Perry’s song “Roar” like a seasoned performer, garnering her great applause from the impressed audience. Océane’s biography says she would like to be an astronaut when she is an adult and with her talent, she is definitely headed for the stars.

Other great performers included Mandy Seguin, a singer from Alexandria who trained with Gabrielle Campbell. Mandy performed “Tough Love”. Kevin Poirier did a great performance of 50 Years Too Late, originally by Drake White.

Kadence Gault is a theatrical performer from the Seaway Valley Theatre Company and did an excellent version of “Oklahoma Smoke Show.” Leah Lindeman is a singer, actress and writer who participated in Glengarry’s Got Talent. She offered a beautiful rendition of “You Say,, originally by Lauren Daigle. Lexie St. Denis, from Alexandria, performed “Things a Man Oughta Know” by Lainey Wilson. Lonesome Cascades, Christian MacPherson and Ryan MacLeod, of Kirk Hill, performed one of their own compositions called, “Devil Made the Girl.” Tyra Johnson, a singer from Cornwall who has auditioned for both America’s Got Talent and Canada’s Got Talent, sang a great version of “I Who Have Nothing”.

Beatrice Good presented her rendition of “Rip Tide.” Daisy Chains, a vocal group that included Elieen MacCuaig, Kenzie McRae, Shelby McRae and Lorna-Alice McCormick performed Abba’s “Super Trouper” with great harmonies. Jean Paul Aubin performed a song he wrote titled “Child of Mine.” Jamie Denovan from Dalkeith, an 8-year-old student at the MacLeod School of Fiddlers, did a great job playing the toe-tapping Miss MacLeod’s Reel for the audience. Tony D’Errico might be newer to the stage, starting to sing after retiring from his career as a software engineer, but he did a great job with Paul Anka’s “It’s Time to Cry.”

Brian Caddell was the Master of Ceremonies. The judges were Sarah Caddell, who has a Bachelor’s Degree in Popular Music and over 20 years of performance; Jamie MacDonald, the Mayor of North Glengarry Township, and North Glengarry Councillor Jeff Manley, who has a Bachelor of Music.

Organized by Liz Caddell, Glengarry’s Got Talent is sponsored by the Township of North Glengarry through the Community Grant program, which provides financial assistance to community-focused groups running activities that promote growth and well-being within Glengarry.