2024 SDG Cornwall International Afro and Diversity Festival

The SDG Cornwall International Afro and Diversity Festival is proud to announce its special 2024 edition from July 12 to 14, to be held at Cornwall’s Lamoureux Park with the theme:

This not-to-be-missed event will highlight the cultural richness of the region, with the ambassadors of Côte d’Ivoire, His Excellency Mr. Bafétigué Ouattara, Morocco, His Excellency Mrs. Souriya Otmani, Mali, His Excellency Mrs. Fatima Braoulé Méité and Cameroon, His Excellency Mr. Philippe Tsilla Fouda, Deputy Head of Mission, as guests of honour.

In addition to the presence of these eminent ambassadors, the festival will have the honor of welcoming as patrons two committed and inspiring personalities: Senator Bernadette Clément and Community actress Henriette Mvondo.

Their support and involvement help make this event a unique celebration of diversity and sharing.

The Cornwall SDG International Afro & Diversity Festival promises three days of cultural, artistic and gastronomic activities showcasing the vibrant Afro-descendant scene.

Enthralling musical performances, captivating art exhibitions and traditional food tastings will delight visitors from all horizons.

We warmly invite the public to join us in celebrating Afro culture and diversity in all its splendor, in the company of our guests of honor and exceptional godmothers.

For more information on the complete festival program and schedules, please visit www.festivalafrodiversitecornwall.ca