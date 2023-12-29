YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF DECEMBER 31 TO JANUARY 6, 2024

The luckiest signs this week: Scorpio, Sagittarius and Capricorn

ARIES

Diplomacy is crucial for maintaining harmony. If you’re returning to work and facing major changes, don’t overlook the details. Major projects could strengthen your romantic relationship.

TAURUS

New Year’s Day festivities could give you a touch of nostalgia. You could be called into work even though you were scheduled to be off this week. A trip could rekindle the passion in your relationship.

GEMINI

You’ll receive well-deserved compliments. Small gestures of affection towards your partner will be greatly appreciated. You could attract some flirtation in a particular setting.

CANCER

Spend a few days at home to regain your strength or get over a cold. This will allow you to let your imagination run wild and come up with new ideas. It will be a wonderful and inspiring time.

LEO

You’ll go on a road trip, chat on the phone or connect on social media with friends. If you need help with housework, kind people will offer to help.

VIRGO

You’ll dress impeccably and have a keen eye for esthetics in almost every situation. You’ll feel inclined to go all out to celebrate the New Year in style.

LIBRA

You’ll be spontaneously heroic, which will help boost your self-confidence. If you’re going on holiday, it’s important to plan your finances and manage your budget.

SCORPIO

If you tend to do too much, make sure you don’t go overboard. Take time to rest and save your energy for those who really need it. Otherwise, you could feel depleted.

SAGITTARIUS

You’ll feel the urge to start fresh in the New Year and will be determined to make it happen. You could also be looking for a change of scenery or a trip to get away from it all.

CAPRICORN

You’ll plan a trip with friends. Make sure you have your passport and other necessary documents and complete your tasks on time. You radiate joy, and your positive outlook is contagious.

AQUARIUS

With the right planning, you’ll complete all the unfinished tasks you put off, especially personal ones. You’ll manage to get organized and achieve all the goals you set for yourself.

PISCES

This is an excellent time to set new goals. You could also start the New Year with a training program. You’ll show interest in a wide range of subjects.