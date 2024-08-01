80,000 Enjoy Stellar Music and Mouth-Watering Ribs

Cornwall Ribfest returned from July 25 to 28 at Lamoureux Park, offering four days of free musical entertainment. Organized by theOptimist Club of Cornwall, the event boasted an impressive lineup ofperformers, plus midway rides, a beer tent, and, of course, ribs and other food.

Laurie Regnier, a member of the Optimist Club and volunteercoordinator for Ribfest, shared her excitement about the event. “It’s been amazing to see all these people out tonight. It never ceases to amaze me that the entertainment lineup we have brings in all these fine folks who come out, support, and buy a beer to support our initiatives,” she said. Regnier emphasized the dedication of the volunteers, stating, “The Optimist Club of Cornwall has amazing members. We were able to pull off Cornwall Ribfest with about 120 volunteers and members because they give so much of themselves tothis event.”

Friday’s headliners, The Barstool Prophets, returned to the stage after a long hiatus. “We hadn’t played together since before COVID, so it’s been a long hiatus for us,” shared frontman Graham Greer. “There’s a big reunion for Rob and Glenn with all of the CCVS… we have people coming from Syracuse, Florida, and Vancouver because they know we don’t get out and play a lot. It’s pretty cool to see all these people come from such far-flung places.”

Greer also highlighted the special connection between the event and the community. “I’m happy that something down here (at LamoureuxPark) is doing well, especially after COVID. I think people were just raring to go. They have a great bunch of organizers, so I think that helped a lot for an event like this.”

Saturday’s headliners, the Crash Test Dummies, added to theexcitement. Lead singer Brad Roberts, known for his resonant baritone voice, expressed his enthusiasm for the performance. “It feels great to have the full band playing in Cornwall,” he said. “I love playing with the full band.” Fans were delighted to hear classic hits like “Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm” and “Superman’s Song,” with Roberts stating, “Fortunately, I have written a few big ones and am happy to sing them, playing for new audiences.”

Over four days, 80,000 attendees enjoyed an unforgettable experience at the festival. Skilled ribbers prepared mouth-watering ribs, and families and teens enjoyed a brightly lit midway with carnival rides and games. Other musical entertainment included a Journey Tribute featuring April Wine drummer Roy Nichol and the Ribfest Idol competition. All funds raised by the Optimist Club through Ribfest are going towards youth initiatives in Cornwall.