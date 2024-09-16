A Bunch of People presents two upcoming events—a Harvest Concert and True Stories

HARVEST CONCERT for House of Lazarus – an Evening of Live Music

On Friday, September 27, 2024, five local music groups will perform for the community to raise money for House of Lazarus in Winchester. Being presented at the Winchester United Church – 519 St. Lawrence St., Winchester, ON. K0C 2K0, this concert is to benefit House of Lazarus. You will hear five local acts starting with “The Knight Tones”, an Ottawa based duo playing rock, alternative, folk and celtic tunes. Their voices meld into warm harmonies which draw you into a relaxing state – happy to sit back and listen.

The second act will be Mill Street Duo featuring Sandra McNeill and Rick Ventrella. They will be playing Rick’s originals from their album Chapter 6, which you can hear on Spotify. Mill Street Duo’s original style is a combination of folk/blues with thoughtful lyrics that challenge the long-held status quo. Third in the line-up is “Tonality” (Suzanne Millaire, of the Diamond’s Edge band) – and Steve Wilmink; they will take to the stage for the night’s show. Suzanne’s warm, low tones merge perfectly with Steve’s groove. The two are always fun to have on stage and their engaging personalities always come through.

Next will be “Ha’Loonie”, a local progressive folk group that has evolved both creatively and physically over the last six years. Ha’Loonie often plays with other local musicians and we look forward to hearing some of their music (both originals and unique arrangements). They have been known to play with “Small Town Folk” – a staple of the North Dundas music scene, made up of Colleen Howard, Dan Trolly, Marnie Fossitt, and Marc Calder. This foursome brings the number of acts up to five for your listening pleasure.

The concert approximately 2 ½ hours long with a short intermission. All profit will be donated to House of Lazarus to help our community and, even more, this is a “Pay What You Can” event, ensuring that all income ranges can attend.

TRUE STORIES – An Evening of Life Stories and Live Music

Experience the Magic of Storytelling and Live Music at our 4th Annual True Stories Event by joining us for an evening unlike any other; one that blends the art of narrative with the power of live music, creating a unique theatre experience. You will be wrapped in the cozy embrace of Winchester’s historic Old Town Hall as local authors Kim Drake, Patrick Burger, Rick Ventrella, Daphne Evans, Marnie Fossitt, Amanda Burger, Steve Brown, JoAnne Barton & Tony Glen share personal, deeply moving stories.

Even more exciting, each story is paired with live music. Suzanne Millaire & Ami Johnson, Jean Pierre Leduc, Sandra McNeill, Rick Ventrella, Gary Pelow, and Kim Knight plays tunes that echo the emotions and themes of the tales being told. From the strum of a guitar that mirrors a character’s pivotal moment to a piano’s crescendo that pulls you into suspense, this is storytelling reimagined.

“True Stories” will transport you to diverse settings—from a smoky club with Toronto’s elite to the far reaches of a Columbian town. It’s an evening where bravery, humor, wisdom, and heartfelt moments take center stage; and the best part? Every ticket helps support our community, with all profits going to the House of Lazarus. This is more than just a night out; it’s a chance to connect with your neighbors, be inspired, and give back. Don’t miss out on this unique theatre experience that celebrates the innovative fusion of storytelling and live music. We can’t wait to see you there!

Tickets have already started selling for both these events.

HARVEST CONCERT for House of Lazarus – Pay What you Can

Friday, September 27, 2024

7:30-10:00 pm

at Winchester United Pastoral Charge

519 St. Lawrence St., Winchester, ON. K0C 2K0

True Stories – An Evening of Life Stories and Live Music – $15 a ticket.

Oct 3rd and Oct 4th, 2024

7:00 – 9:00

at the Old Town Hall

478 Main St E, Winchester, ON K0C 2K0

To book either or both of these shows call: 613 346-5064 or email: abunchofpeopleartsandevents@gmail.com