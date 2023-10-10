A Cozy Night of Stories and Music

With colder temperatures starting there isn’t a better time to sit in a cozy theatre and listen to True Stories being delivered by local storytellers, enhanced with live musical accompaniment. A Bunch of People Arts and Events, for the third year, invites you to enjoy an evening of True Life Stories accompanied by live music. This year, ten local authors have teamed up with nine local musicians to deliver a captivating evening of story and instrumental music. Get ready to embark on an extraordinary journey right in the heart of our beloved community with a mesmerizing evening of storytelling and live instrumental music.

Imagine the warmth of our community enveloping you as you settle into the cozy embrace of the Old Town Hall, surrounded by friends and family. Here, your neighbors will open their hearts and share tales that have remained hidden, even from their closest confidants. But what makes this evening truly exceptional is the enchanting fusion of these narratives with soul-stirring instrumentals. Feel the emotions swell as a guitar strums in perfect harmony with a pivotal moment in someone’s life. Let the ascending notes of a piano transport you into a world of suspense, and allow a ukulele to heighten your anticipation. It’s as if the authors are inviting you to peek through an open window into their own unique journeys, sharing their experiences and inner reflections.

This extraordinary evening will be a tapestry woven from threads of bravery, triumph, laughter, and wisdom, all sourced from the lives of your fellow community members. The settings vary from an old general store, a Tibetan border town, the confines of a claustrophobic tent, and so many more! You’ll find yourself utterly captivated as these locals take center stage, regaling you with stories that have the power to change lives and, on occasion, leave you in fits of laughter.

But it’s not just an evening of entertainment; it’s an opportunity to make a positive impact on our community. A portion of the proceeds from this event will be donated to a worthy cause, the House of Lazarus. So, come on down and join us for an unforgettable night of community, connection, and inspiration. It’s an event you won’t want to miss, an event that celebrates the vibrant tapestry of our local talent, and an event that reminds us all of the power of storytelling to bring us closer together. We can’t wait to share this incredible experience with you!

Starring (in no particular order): Louise Kelly, Murray Barkley, Marion Voytinski, Paul Stockton, Daphne Evans, Patrick Burger, Gabrielle Thomas, Harmony Koiter, Sylvia Smith, and Richard Zandbergen.

Instrumentals by: Tony Glen, Rick Ventrella, Gary Pelow, Sandra McNeill, Jean-Pierre Leduc, Lauren Casselman, Tom Henbest, Patrick Clark, and Scott Arena.

Directed by Harmony Koiter & Amanda Burger

To book call: 613 346-5064 or email: abunchofpeopleartsandevents@gmail.com

All profit from this event will go to a local charity (House of Lazarus). ABOP’s

motto is: What is better than having a good time? Knowing the profits from what you enjoyed are going to help the community. That is the Art of Giving. That is A Bunch of People Arts and Events!